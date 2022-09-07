Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Woman, two inmates indicted for allegedly sneaking drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman and two inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections have been indicted for allegedly sneaking drugs into the facility. Watch our previous coverage of the incident in the player up top. Keanna Decius, Garrett Minefield and Robert Richardson have been indicted for trafficking a controlled substance...
Court document reveals new bond conditions for Brett Hankison; Kyle Meany appeals his termination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new court document in Brett Hankison’s federal case shows the former Louisville Metro Police detective has retained counsel and has had a change in bond conditions. The indictment against Hankison accuses him of using excessive force when he blindly fired 10 shots into Breonna...
Former LMPD Det. details lies on Breonna Taylor search warrant in unsealed plea agreement
The new details surrounding the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home come from a plea agreement signed in court last month.
Cops Surveilled Breonna Taylor’s Home and Knew Her Boyfriend Could Be There
Louisville police surveilled Breonna Taylor’s apartment less than 48 hours before executing the raid that killed her and saw her boyfriend Kenneth Walker’s car parked outside, according to a recent Department of Justice filing. But the officer who noticed Walker’s presence allegedly never shared that information with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
k105.com
Elizabethtown man already arrested for pointing gun at, assaulting woman, indicted for robbing another victim with ‘deadly weapon’
An Elizabethtown man already accused of assaulting a female and threatening her with a gun has been indicted on a robbery charge. Travis Dean England, 33, was indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury for first-degree robbery for an incident in June. According to The News-Enterprise, England robbed someone with a “deadly weapon.”
thesource.com
Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case Allegedly Refused Blood Sample
There is new information involving a former Louisville officer indicted by a federal grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case. Court records show Brett Hankison refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge yesterday that Hankison would not give a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
wdrb.com
Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
wdrb.com
Activists call out city leaders, LMPD after documents reveal police knowingly lied in Breonna Taylor warrant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activists called out Louisville Metro Police and city leaders on Wednesday night after unsealed documents revealed police detectives knew they lied to get a warrant on Breonna Taylor's home. They said without their effort in the protests, the U.S. Department of Justice wouldn't have looked...
Wave 3
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisville mayor, police chief weigh in on ex-LMPD detective's claims about Breonna Taylor warrant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty for her involvement in the Breonna Taylor case, new information reveals what she admitted as part of the plea deal. Court records showed LMPD detectives lied on the warrant that brought them to Taylor’s...
953wiki.com
MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
September 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amy J. Miller 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Miller was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by Madison Police Patrolman Cameron Blankenship on Main Street, for a traffic violation. Patrolman Trent Smith and his K-9 partner Colt assisted. Colt conducted an open...
Louisville activists demand charges against protestors be dropped after 2020 arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the news of former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Goodlett admitting to several lies in the Breonna Taylor warrant, activists came together to make their voices heard. It's an ongoing effort for charges to be dropped against protestors who were arrested during the 2020 demonstrations...
WLKY.com
Brother of man killed in Newburg shooting wants people to speak up about crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Terry Dedrick is still shocked after the 57-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Newburg area on Labor Day. "He wasn't the kind of guy that had beef with people," said Ronn Hicks, Dedrick's brother. Dedrick was killed in a shooting on...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
953wiki.com
Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges
September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
Comments / 0