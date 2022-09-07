ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD arrests father accused of yelling at children on JCPS school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a Jefferson County Public Schools father after video showed him threatening students on a school bus. Delvantae King is charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. In court records, police said King boarded the Carter Elementary School bus on Aug....
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Elizabethtown man already arrested for pointing gun at, assaulting woman, indicted for robbing another victim with ‘deadly weapon’

An Elizabethtown man already accused of assaulting a female and threatening her with a gun has been indicted on a robbery charge. Travis Dean England, 33, was indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury for first-degree robbery for an incident in June. According to The News-Enterprise, England robbed someone with a “deadly weapon.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
thesource.com

Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case Allegedly Refused Blood Sample

There is new information involving a former Louisville officer indicted by a federal grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case. Court records show Brett Hankison refused to comply with one of the conditions of his release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told a judge yesterday that Hankison would not give a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Suspect's bond increased to $500K following fatal wrong-way driving crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a deadly wrong-way driving crash in late August once again appeared in a Louisville court on Friday for a probable cause hearing. Louisville Metro Police Officer Clarence Bufford Jr. testified that Thomas Catalina was driving the wrong way down I-65 on Aug. 28, going nearly 105 mph before he allegedly hit multiple cars, his truck bursting into flames.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Kentucky officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A person who fired at officers, wounding one, was killed when police returned fire while answering a call at a Kentucky hotel, a statement from Lexington Police said. Officers responded late Thursday to the Extended Stay America in Lexington and attempted to make contact with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

MADISON WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

September 6, 2022, Madison Police arrested Amy J. Miller 41, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Miller was the passenger in a vehicle stopped by Madison Police Patrolman Cameron Blankenship on Main Street, for a traffic violation. Patrolman Trent Smith and his K-9 partner Colt assisted. Colt conducted an open...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot and killed on Newport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Newport Road. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Officers responded to the 4300 block of Newport Road and found a man shot. EMS was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Brooksburg Man Arrested On Various Drug Charges

September 3, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jimmy D. White 38, Brooksburg, Indiana, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, possession of synthetic urine class B misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle without a license class C misdemeanor. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop, on a vehicle driven by...
BROOKSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY

