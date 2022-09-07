ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe

The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
Goat Rocks Fire Threatens Homes Forces Closure

U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed and the Packwood area is under a Level 2 evacuation as the Goat Rocks Fire threatens homes and property in the area. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 5 miles east of Packwood and is more than 150 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing.
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time

5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
Yakima Man Arrested After Alleged Rape 15-Years-Ago

A 61-year-old Yakima man has been arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape after an alleged incident 15-years-ago. Yakima Police issued a news release saying they wanted to highlight the case to serve as "a reminder that sexual assault crimes can be reported many years after the incident has occurred"
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

