Sioux Falls, SD

B102.7

INFR Qualifying Rodeo to Flandreau, South Dakota

South Dakota is a rodeo state. In fact, if you look closely, you would see that Rodeo is the number one sport in the state. So, it should come as no surprise that the INFR has chosen South Dakota as the final stop on their road to their National Finals.
FLANDREAU, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota
Sioux Falls, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Lakota alt rock band performing in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Wake Singers, an Oglala Lakota band from Rapid City, will take the stage at Anderson Plaza, behind the South Dakota Art Museum on the Campus Green in Brookings, Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT. According to the event page, “[The Wake Singers] music style...
BROOKINGS, SD
Carly Pearce
Dolly Parton
Lee Brice
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
B102.7

Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery

The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls. City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Yeehaw#The Sioux Empire#Cma#Female Artist
KELOLAND TV

Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls among Top Places to Retire in America

When you're looking at where to spend your 'golden years' look no further than Sioux Falls. South Dakota's largest city is in the top 40 on a list of the best places to retire in America. To compile the list, WalletHub looked at data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Angela Kennecke leaving Keloland for Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Long time KELO-TV news anchor Angela Kennecke will be leaving her on air position at the end of the month to move full time to “Emily’s Hope Foundation.”. Kennecke says the death of her daughter changed everything. Kennecke says its something she has to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

