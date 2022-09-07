ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Leader Publications

Green grad creates ‘Calm Corner’

GREEN — Green High School graduate McKayla Buck applied a $5,000 mini-grant she received in March from Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADM) Services Board to create a “Calm Corner” relaxation space in the school’s library. According to officials, she used the funds to purchase relaxation chairs, with Buck shown above in one of them, sensory items and 50 “Relaxation Buckets” containing resource information, as well as additional sensory items for use in classrooms. The project was overseen by Child Guidance and Family Solutions mental health consultant Jessica Kraus, who works at the school, in association with the Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Buck’s project earned her the Girl Scout Gold Award. Buck stated the idea for the Calm Corner was created for people like her sister, who is autistic and needs space in school to calm themselves when over-stimulated. Kraus stated the Calm Corner is in use every day. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in the number of students with anxiety and depression, and McKayla’s project “couldn’t have come at a better time.” To learn more about the ADM mini-grants program, visit www.admboard.org/mini-grants-for-suicide-prevention- announced-.aspx.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Grocery bills skyrocketing? A mystery box of produce could triple your money - Saving You Money

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Want to save money on groceries? Paying $5 for a box of random produce from Giant Eagle might be a good bet, judging from my own experiment. I’m talking about Flashfood, an app that lets customers buy discounted food that’s close to its “sell by” date. The app has a host of items like prepared foods, steak, fruit juices and yogurts. I’ve seen candy, dips and even medicine for sale on the app.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Apple Picking#Rittman Orchards
kentwired.com

The Cleveland Bagel Cafe officially opens its doors

The Cleveland Bagel Café had a soft opening Tuesday with special hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The café plans to have its hard opening sometime in the next week or two, with its hours being from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Charlotte Varney, co-owner of the café.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
NewsTimes

My Hometown’s Salty-Sweet Sundae Still Holds Up 90 Years After Its Invention

I’m from Canton, Ohio–the meat-and-potatoes middle of the country. A town most famous for being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and lots of cream soup–based casseroles. It’s the kind of Midwestern place where the food is abundant and uncomplicated, often forgettable and occasionally sublime. The Canton-born Bittner, a 90-year-old ice cream sundae, falls into the latter category and remains one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten, beating out my new favorites like Milk Bar’s cereal milk ice cream and my old standbys like Nestle Drumsticks.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

A voice from ‘Middle America’: Bob Paulson

Last fall, I participated on a special “Today in Ohio” podcast panel of left-leaning and right-leaning centrists who held a very civil discussion of current topics. I recently emailed cleveland.com editor Chris Quinn, lamenting that I rarely read anything on the editorial pages by people who sound and think like me. Quinn quickly suggested that I, as a fiscal conservative centrist, write a column.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy