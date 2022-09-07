GREEN — Green High School graduate McKayla Buck applied a $5,000 mini-grant she received in March from Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADM) Services Board to create a “Calm Corner” relaxation space in the school’s library. According to officials, she used the funds to purchase relaxation chairs, with Buck shown above in one of them, sensory items and 50 “Relaxation Buckets” containing resource information, as well as additional sensory items for use in classrooms. The project was overseen by Child Guidance and Family Solutions mental health consultant Jessica Kraus, who works at the school, in association with the Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Buck’s project earned her the Girl Scout Gold Award. Buck stated the idea for the Calm Corner was created for people like her sister, who is autistic and needs space in school to calm themselves when over-stimulated. Kraus stated the Calm Corner is in use every day. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in the number of students with anxiety and depression, and McKayla’s project “couldn’t have come at a better time.” To learn more about the ADM mini-grants program, visit www.admboard.org/mini-grants-for-suicide-prevention- announced-.aspx.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO