Ohio College Will Pay Local Bakery $36 Million After Destroying Its Reputation
A small-town bakery in Ohio has finally gotten the triumph it deserved over a left-wing college that ruined its reputation. Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, announced Thursday that it will pay the local bakery $36.59 million after a legal defamation battle. The Free Press has followed the
Akron Leader Publications
Green grad creates ‘Calm Corner’
GREEN — Green High School graduate McKayla Buck applied a $5,000 mini-grant she received in March from Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADM) Services Board to create a “Calm Corner” relaxation space in the school’s library. According to officials, she used the funds to purchase relaxation chairs, with Buck shown above in one of them, sensory items and 50 “Relaxation Buckets” containing resource information, as well as additional sensory items for use in classrooms. The project was overseen by Child Guidance and Family Solutions mental health consultant Jessica Kraus, who works at the school, in association with the Summit County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Buck’s project earned her the Girl Scout Gold Award. Buck stated the idea for the Calm Corner was created for people like her sister, who is autistic and needs space in school to calm themselves when over-stimulated. Kraus stated the Calm Corner is in use every day. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in the number of students with anxiety and depression, and McKayla’s project “couldn’t have come at a better time.” To learn more about the ADM mini-grants program, visit www.admboard.org/mini-grants-for-suicide-prevention- announced-.aspx.
Grocery bills skyrocketing? A mystery box of produce could triple your money - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Want to save money on groceries? Paying $5 for a box of random produce from Giant Eagle might be a good bet, judging from my own experiment. I’m talking about Flashfood, an app that lets customers buy discounted food that’s close to its “sell by” date. The app has a host of items like prepared foods, steak, fruit juices and yogurts. I’ve seen candy, dips and even medicine for sale on the app.
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
One Tank Trip: Dennison Railroad Depot Museum
The Dennison Railroad Depot Museum is only a One Tank Trip away!
kentwired.com
Local pet shop to close after serving the Kent community for over 50 years
The Kent community has many local businesses. Among them is Hutch Pet Shop which has been open for over 50 years. The owners have decided to try something new and create a new business. TV2 reporter Kennedy Gotham has the story.
kentwired.com
The Cleveland Bagel Cafe officially opens its doors
The Cleveland Bagel Café had a soft opening Tuesday with special hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The café plans to have its hard opening sometime in the next week or two, with its hours being from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Charlotte Varney, co-owner of the café.
Emerson, Lake & Palmer to be reunited onstage for video-powered US tour
Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour will feature Carl Palmer playing alongside vintage live footage of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Postal carrier seen dumping mail in recycling bin: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 2:55 p.m. Sept. 2, it was reported that a U.S. Postal Service employee was seen dumping a large amount of mail into a recycling bin outside Bryden Elementary School, 25501 Bryden Road. Police forwarded the matter to the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office. Domestic violence: Green Road. At 3:20...
Cleveland Scene
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County milkweed collection effort underway to save monarch butterflies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County residents are encouraged to harvest milkweed seed pods as part of a statewide effort to establish habitats for the rapidly declining monarch butterfly. The Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District office and its offices across the state are collecting the pods now...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
cleveland19.com
The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
NewsTimes
My Hometown’s Salty-Sweet Sundae Still Holds Up 90 Years After Its Invention
I’m from Canton, Ohio–the meat-and-potatoes middle of the country. A town most famous for being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and lots of cream soup–based casseroles. It’s the kind of Midwestern place where the food is abundant and uncomplicated, often forgettable and occasionally sublime. The Canton-born Bittner, a 90-year-old ice cream sundae, falls into the latter category and remains one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten, beating out my new favorites like Milk Bar’s cereal milk ice cream and my old standbys like Nestle Drumsticks.
A voice from ‘Middle America’: Bob Paulson
Last fall, I participated on a special “Today in Ohio” podcast panel of left-leaning and right-leaning centrists who held a very civil discussion of current topics. I recently emailed cleveland.com editor Chris Quinn, lamenting that I rarely read anything on the editorial pages by people who sound and think like me. Quinn quickly suggested that I, as a fiscal conservative centrist, write a column.
