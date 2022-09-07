The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will open up their 2022 home slate of football games for this year with a week 2 game against visiting FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington (1-0) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. What are the major storylines we are tracking in this game? How do we define a successful game for the Ducks beyond winning the game? What are the injuries to know about heading into Saturday? Plus, what do we see playing out on offense and defense for the Ducks?

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO