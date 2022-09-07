ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Fresno State Bulldogs

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for the first time this season, where they will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in Fresno on Saturday. This week's game will air on CBS Sports Net, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz.
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
PODCAST: Oregon vs Eastern Washington Storylines and Predictions

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will open up their 2022 home slate of football games for this year with a week 2 game against visiting FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington (1-0) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. What are the major storylines we are tracking in this game? How do we define a successful game for the Ducks beyond winning the game? What are the injuries to know about heading into Saturday? Plus, what do we see playing out on offense and defense for the Ducks?
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Arizona

Mississippi State takes to the road this weekend as the Bulldogs open the 2022 road schedule in unfamiliar territory. For the first time ever on the gridiron, the Bulldogs will face Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday evening. Saturday's matchup will be just the fourth time ever for the Bulldogs...
Matt Leinart gives prediction for USC after Week 1 win over Rice

Matt Leinart gave his expectations for USC’s 2022 season following the Week 1 win over Rice. Leinart, who was a legendary quarterback at USC, gave his thoughts on the Trojans’ season on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. Leinart was impressed with the Week 1 win and wanted to see more from his alma mater. In addition to Leinart, former USC running back Reggie Bush chimed in with his own expectations.
