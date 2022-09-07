ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
KFYR-TV

Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
KFYR-TV

North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
Cool 98.7

The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
newsdakota.com

First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
KFYR-TV

King's Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
kvrr.com

ND National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota mourns the loss of 30 year old National Guard Sergeant Cody Cox of West Fargo. The Guard says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday. Cox enlisted in 2011 as a Lan Manager with the Fargo based 426th Signal Company. He was...
agupdate.com

Millers combine durum ahead of rain in northwestern ND

WILLISTON, N.D. – The long stretch of warm and dry August days has been bittersweet for northwestern North Dakota farmers – perfect combining weather, but not so great for later-planted crops, which have been waiting for a nice drink of water. On Aug. 26, Floyd Miller, his son,...
KFYR-TV

Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
Cool 98.7

NDSU Grad To Appear On Good Morning America

I'm sure you've met or have at least heard of Matthew Wurnig -- the guy who has been going around the country dating women from each state. Well not only has his story recently been picked up on Newsweek, now he's going to make an appearance on Good Morning America!
kvrr.com

Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

