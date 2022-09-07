Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
KFYR-TV
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
KFYR-TV
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
Showcasing North Dakota made goods
The Dickinson Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held at the West River Ice Center.
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
newsdakota.com
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
High Energy At Cowgirls For A Cure In North Dakota
Join Cowgirls For A Cure to support a Great Cause!
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
KFYR-TV
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
kvrr.com
ND National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota mourns the loss of 30 year old National Guard Sergeant Cody Cox of West Fargo. The Guard says he passed away of natural causes on Sunday. Cox enlisted in 2011 as a Lan Manager with the Fargo based 426th Signal Company. He was...
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
agupdate.com
Millers combine durum ahead of rain in northwestern ND
WILLISTON, N.D. – The long stretch of warm and dry August days has been bittersweet for northwestern North Dakota farmers – perfect combining weather, but not so great for later-planted crops, which have been waiting for a nice drink of water. On Aug. 26, Floyd Miller, his son,...
What’s Your Score In This Jeopardy! North Dakota Edition?
Next to Wheel of Fortune is there a more beloved-by-all TV show than Jeopardy!? I'd say nope. Next to South Dakota, is there a more beloved-by-all US state? Yes, geographically North Dakota is right next to South Dakota and is clearly more beloved by all. Now, time to answer actual...
Travel The Steps Of The MHA Tribes In ND At New Interpretive Center
Pack the car, this is a drive off the beaten path that is worth the fuel and the time. Located 100 miles northwest of Bismarck / Mandan lies the Fort Berthold Reservation and home to the newly constructed MHA Nation Interpretive Center. To understand and appreciate the state of North...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
KFYR-TV
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
NDSU Grad To Appear On Good Morning America
I'm sure you've met or have at least heard of Matthew Wurnig -- the guy who has been going around the country dating women from each state. Well not only has his story recently been picked up on Newsweek, now he's going to make an appearance on Good Morning America!
kvrr.com
Wrigley: Violent crime rising in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says 2022 statistics show a rising crime rate in North Dakota. Wrigley says that’s especially true of violent crime. “I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that these difficulties present a clear and very real present...
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac came out recently with its prediction for the winter of 2023 for North Dakota. It wasn't pretty. You can read about that here. Now, The Old Farmer's Almanac is out with their 2023 winter forecast for North Dakota which is equally as grim. More on that in a moment.
