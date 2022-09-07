ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

UPDATE: The latest on Alabama recruiting targets and potential visitors

By Brody Smoot
 2 days ago
Jake Crandall/ Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama has already gotten off to a hot start in 2022. As of right now, there are 21 hard commits for the 2023 class. However, the coaching staff does not appear to be done as the staff is prioritizing numerous uncommitted prospects like Qua Russaw, James Smith and Keon Keeley to name a few.

With the way things are currently trending with several uncommitted prospects, there’s a good chance the Crimson Tide could very well end up with the top recruiting class in the country.

Roll Tide Wire will take a look at what fans can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Jalen Hale

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It has become a two-way race between Texas and Alabama to land the Lonestar wide receiver. Hale was on campus for an official visit this past weekend and will be in Austin for the Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide. He will announce his commitment on Sept.19. On Tuesday, On3’s Sam Spiegelman placed a prediction in favor of Alabama. It will be interesting to see where the four-star prospect ends up committing.

Bai Jobe (Michigan State commit)

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

It hasn’t been long since the Senegal native, Bai Jobe announced his commitment to Michigan State. Jobe chose the Spartans over schools like Alabama and Oklahoma in July. Now, it appears that he will visit Tuscaloosa on Sept. 24 for the Tide’s matchup against Vanderbilt. BamaOnLine247 first reported the news via Twitter. With Alabama missing out on two in-state defensive linemen, the coaching staff will turn its eyes to recruits like Keon Keeley, Daevin Hobbs, and Bai Jobe.

Jordan Renaud

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama is one of two finalists to land Renaud. The product of Tyler, Texas will announce his commitment on Sept.19. He will take a visit to Oklahoma on September 10 before making his decision. The Sooners are making a late push for Renaud. However, he is trending towards Alabama at 96.5% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in his recruitment over the next two weeks.

Keon Keeley

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Keeley’s recruitment has become rather interesting ever since he announced his decommitment from Notre Dame. Since then, he has visited Ohio State and scheduled visits to Florida and Alabama. He will be in Gainesville this weekend on an unofficial visit as the Gators host Kentucky. Keeley will take his official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8 for the Texas A&M game. Several Alabama commits have tweeted at Keeley to join them in Tuscaloosa. We will see if the effort pays off.

Cormani McClain

ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

The Florida native is among the highest-rated and most-coveted recruits to come out of the state. He recently took one of his visits to Florida for their week one matchup against Utah. Since then, he has received a crystal ball in their favor from 247Sports’ lead-expert Steve Wiltfong. Alabama will host McClain on Oct. 7, the weekend of the Texas A&M game. The Gators are trending, but the Crimson Tide are still very much in the mix.

Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss commit)

Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Alabama was seen as a threat to flip Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins. Nonetheless, nothing has come of it since the rumors circulated several months ago. Since then, Perkins hasn’t spoken much about his recruitment. However, the Crimson Tide could still be in the mix. We will have to wait to find out more regarding Perkins’ recruitment.

James Smith

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama has prioritized two recruits from the Montgomery area: Qua Russaw and James Smith. The two are teammates at Carver-Montgomery High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Both of them released an identical top six with Alabama making the cut. There has been no speculation or reports regarding Smith possibly visiting Alabama in the fall. However, the expectation is that he and Russaw will. This past weekend he took an unofficial visit to Auburn. The Crimson Tide have already missed out on Peter Woods and Kelby Collins. I don’t expect them to stop pursuing either of the two teammates leading up to early national signing day.

Qua Russaw

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Like Smith, Russaw released his top six with Alabama included. The two are seen as a package deal for whatever school they end up choosing. He also made an unofficial visit to Auburn this past weekend. However, he is also scheduled to take an official visit to Florida as well. Russaw hasn’t mentioned any visit dates for Alabama, but he is still being pursued by the Alabama coaching staff.

The Cullman Tribune

Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
CULLMAN, AL
