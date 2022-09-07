ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain throughout Southern California. The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Light rain surprises, cools down parts of Southern California amid heat wave

Parts of Southern California woke up to light rain Thursday morning, as residents look for a break from the heat. According to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the rainfall has been “splattered over” the Los Angeles valley and coastal areas. Montebello recorded about a third of an inch of rain and Glendora about 100th of an inch. Other areas may have received brief, scattered rain, but not enough to measure 100th of an inch, he said.
GLENDORA, CA
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Texas DPS director said Uvalde cops wouldn’t lose their jobs. Now he denies it – CNN Video

Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McCraw vowed to hold cops responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde accountable. But internal meeting records show McCraw declaring instead that “no one would lose their jobs.” See what happened when CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronted the Texas DPS director with his conflicting statements.
UVALDE, TX
