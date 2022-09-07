Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific just short of the U.S. border Friday, while dumping rain throughout Southern California. The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm after moving back out over open water.
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: ‘It’s just unbearable’
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Men, women and children across Southern California that are unable to find shelter have been doing what they can to stay cool. Tiffany Brisco has had to face the...
Light rain surprises, cools down parts of Southern California amid heat wave
Parts of Southern California woke up to light rain Thursday morning, as residents look for a break from the heat. According to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the rainfall has been “splattered over” the Los Angeles valley and coastal areas. Montebello recorded about a third of an inch of rain and Glendora about 100th of an inch. Other areas may have received brief, scattered rain, but not enough to measure 100th of an inch, he said.
Three men charged in brazen daylight robberies targeting Asian Americans
Three men have been charged with robbing victims, many of whom were Asian American, of pricey watches, other designer items and cash in a series of brazen daylight crimes across Los Angeles and Orange counties, prosecutors announced Tuesday. One robbery, in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch supermarket in...
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states
Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
Texas DPS director said Uvalde cops wouldn’t lose their jobs. Now he denies it – CNN Video
Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steven McCraw vowed to hold cops responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde accountable. But internal meeting records show McCraw declaring instead that “no one would lose their jobs.” See what happened when CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronted the Texas DPS director with his conflicting statements.
Police make arrest in 51-year-old cold case murder of Maryland deputy sheriff
Maryland police said Wednesday that detectives cracked the 51-year-old cold case murder of a fellow officer. Larry David Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, was arrested last week for the slaying of Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff James Tappen Hall in 1971. “The murder of Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker among many mourning death of Queen Elizabeth II
CHICAGO (WLS) — Although Queen Elizabeth II was the British monarch, her death is being felt across the pond in America. The Royal Family announced Thursday afternoon that the Queen “died peacefully at Balmoral,” at the age of 96. She passed at 6:30 p.m. London time. Illinois...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill limiting classroom sizes in New York City schools
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill that will shrink classroom sizes in New York City schools. The agreement will cap classes to 20-25 students depending on the grade level. United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew released a statement saying in part, “For decades,...
