Read full article on original website
Related
The Official 2022 Camp Country Schedule at Diamond Lake in Owensboro
FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.
wevv.com
'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Owensboro Thursday
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE" is coming to Owensboro Thursday, September 8th, and community members are getting the chance to experience the TV game show. The show will be touring through the Midwest and they are starting in Owensboro. The game show will be at the River Center. Audience members will...
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
14news.com
Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville’s Downtown is going to the dogs! DOG DAY DOWNTOWN is SATURDAY!
Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank is Saturday, September 10. This “pup-ular” event returns to Downtown Evansville from 11am-2pm on Main Street (between 2nd and 4th Streets) Lot’s of activities to entertain both canine and humans including a dog agility course, free goodies like bones and...
daviessky.org
Reentry Success Program Graduation
The Daviess County Detention Center celebrated the graduation of the first five participants in the Reentry Success Program. It’s a collaborative effort with the City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, Owensboro Community & Technical College, and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation. Participants earn their Enhanced Operator I...
RELATED PEOPLE
hancockclarion.com
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
Country Music Icon Lorrie Morgan Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
Country music legend Lorrie Morgan brings her unique country music style to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. She's a member of the Grand Ole Opry, a multiple CMA award winner, and touched the lives of millions through her music. I've had the honor of seeing Lorrie Morgan perform multiple times....
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
14news.com
EVPL display honors Queen Elizabeth II
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the passing of the Queen, the Evansville Public Library is taking the historic tragedy as an opportunity to teach others about the history of the royal family and what it represents. The library has put together a display showing off literature that highlights different points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My School Rules – 2022 WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT
Congrats to all our top five schools. You all put up a valiant effort! But there can only be one winner in MY SCHOOL RULES!. THE 2022 MY SCHOOL RULES WINNING SCHOOL IS... My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2022 and we are so excited to announce Robert John & Associates is granting Sturgis Elementary in Kentucky $1,000 to use on whatever they want!
spencercountyonline.com
Brother Raban Bivens, OSB, 81, Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Brother Raban Bivins, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died in the monastery infirmary on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was 81 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Br. Raban was born in Owensboro, KY, on December 11, 1940, one of eight children of Lester and Sophie (Bittel) Bivins. He was given the name William Joseph at his baptism.
14news.com
‘Find Dawnita Day’ being held Sat. at Garvin Park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her friends and family have not stopped searching for answers. They are holding an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Garvin Park in Evansville. The goal is...
14news.com
New coffee and ice cream shop set to open in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - People will soon be able to purchase coffee and ice cream at one local business in Henderson. Wille and Sarah Hopper recently bought the building which formally housed the Old National Bank. The shop will serve coffee along with 16 different hard scoop ice cream flavors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall & Winter Clothing Available for Low Income Families in Owensboro, Kentucky
Shouldn't everyone look and feel their best? Doesn't everyone deserve warm clothes to get through winter? Shepherds Hand Clothing Ministry will provide clothing for people of all ages and in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and styles. Here's everything you need to know before you go. While working at...
WTVW
ABK Tracking working to help community
EVANSVILLE, IN (WEHT) – It’s been almost a month since the explosion on Weinbach Avenue claimed the lives of three people, and there still hasn’t been a cause released yet but that hasn’t stopped ABK Tracking from wanting to help their community. In an effort to...
High Score Saloon to Host Throwback on Main Block Party in Downtown Evansville
We were so sad to learn that Downtown Evansville decided to do away with their outdoor summer series on Main Street, but we are so incredibly excited to learn that the city's first barcade, High Score Saloon is picking up the tradition and will host a big block party this September.
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0