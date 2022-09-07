'Dancing with the Stars' season 31: Charli D'Amelio, mom Heidi join cast

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 31, Good Morning America announced on Wednesday.

Charli, 18, and Heidi, 50, will make DWTS history as the first family members to compete against each other.

The full cast of celebrities the mother-daughter duo will face off with will be revealed Thursday, exclusively on GMA.

Charli D'Amelio is the second-most followed person on TikTok after comedy creator Khaby Lame, boasting more than 146 million followers. She and Heidi D'Amelio welcomed fans into their lives with their own reality show, Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, which returns for season 2 on Sept. 28.

Big changes are coming to DWTS this season, as the show moves to Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC and becomes the streaming platform's first live series.

Host Tyra Banks will also be joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for season 31, while Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are back at the judges' table.

Dancing with the Stars season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+.

