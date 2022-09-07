In Brief: Key and Peele reunite for animated 'Wendell & Wild', and more

Netflix on Tuesday debuted the trailer for Wendell & Wild, the new stop-motion animated comedy horror film from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline director Henry Selick. The movie follows "a troubled teen -- voiced by Lyric Ross -- haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild -- played respectively by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele -- to start a new life in her old hometown." Wendell & Wild, also starring Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames, is set to world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 and will be released theatrically on October 21 before streaming on Netflix a week later on October 28...

Variety reports Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, the latter the star of Apple TV+'s For all Mankind, will lead the cast of the psychological thriller Sympathy for the Devil. The movie follows Kinnaman as 'The Driver,' who "finds himself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse after being forced to drive a mysterious man known as 'The Passenger' -- played by Cage. That sets things up for a white-knuckle ride." Sympathy for the Devil is currently filming in Las Vegas...

Amazon Freevee has picked up the Laverne Cox-George Wallace comedy series Clean Slate, from producer Norman Lear, according to Deadline. Clean Slate follows Wallace as Henry, "an old-school and outspoken car wash owner, who is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul-searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree -- played by Cox"...

