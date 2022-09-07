ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This Lightweight Sweater Is the Perfect Layering Piece From End of Summer to Early Fall

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Autumn enthusiasts, assemble! In a little under three weeks, summer will officially end. No more scorching temperatures and sweat-soaked T-shirts. Bye-bye, AC! Hello, crisp air! We’re eagerly awaiting all that fall has to offer — pumpkin spice lattes, seasonal candles and apple picking. And we’re especially excited for an excuse to embrace sweater weather style .

Here's the thing, though: As much as we adore cozy clothing on a cold day , we’re never in the mood to shop for knitwear when it’s still sunny outside. It’s way too early for heavy layers! We’re over sundresses and swimwear, but we don’t want to overheat in outerwear.

If you’re looking for a happy medium in the form of fall fashion, then we have the perfect lightweight piece for you. This slouchy sweater is ideal for an end-of-summer night or early fall day. Effortlessly charming with a relaxed fit, this oversized piece is the epitome of comfy-chic. Whether you pair this pullover with leggings or jeans, you’re guaranteed to look sharp while feeling super soft. Keep scrolling for more details about this Amazon gem — now on sale!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkXNB_0hlQz54O00
Amazon
See It!

Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Long Sleeve V - Neck Off -S houlder Loose Comfy Knit Pullover Sweater for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Anrabess sweater could easily pass for designer. At first glance, we thought this trendy knit was from Free People! The high-low hem, visible seam lines and ribbed detailing makes this piece look so much more expensive than it is.

We love that you can wear this comfy sweater on or off the shoulders for a versatile look . And to add to the options, there are 18 colors to choose from! You can stick with a reliable neutral or go with a bold pop of color instead. Plus, you can tuck this longer style into pants to accentuate your waist or let it hang loose like a tunic.

See It!

Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Long Sleeve V - Neck Off -S houlder Loose Comfy Knit Pullover Sweater for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is the type of sweater you will grab over and over again for a variety of different occasions — running errands, hopping on a Zoom call, traveling, going to the movies. It’s cute and comfy at the same time! And since the material won’t weigh you down, you’ll feel warm without getting too hot. As one shopper said, “Perfect in winter or on a cool summer night!” Another reviewer reported, “It's very soft, well made and feels and looks expensive. It’s flattering. I’m so happy with it!

Get ready for fall in this slouchy sweater from Amazon !

See it! Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Long Sleeve V - Neck Off -S houlder Loose Comfy Knit Pullover Sweater for just $40 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore more sweaters here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Just Dropped! This Flattering Sweater Dress Is Our New Staple for Fall

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses ,
plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

27 stylish hats to celebrate Fall Hat Month starting at $11

We're scouring for all the best fall wardrobe finds and the perfect fall hat is currently top of mind. After all, hats are a great accessory to mix up your regular fall look -- and who doesn't want a little extra warmth on those chillier days?. Whether you're shopping for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of Summer#Layering#Sweater Weather#Sweaters#Ac
ETOnline.com

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear for Fall 2022

Adding a jean jacket to your outfit is the perfect way to layer it, especially on the colder days. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just about anything — casual or dressy. Levi's jean jackets have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. Now's the perfect time to get your new wardrobe staple because Amazon just put dozens of Levi's jackets on sale.
APPAREL
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
KIDS
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
ECONOMY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy