This classy sports car is a great option for anyone with a taste for style and speed. The earlier years of the Chevy Corvette were a great time mostly known for their excellent styling and superior performance compared to Europe’s best automobiles. In fact, that's who the ‘Vette was designed to compete against turning it into something to be feared in the racing track. Nowadays, we remember the racing legends of old as some of the best sports cars ever made with a particular focus on the third generation. This particular third generation Corvette is a great example of what made the cars so incredibly sought-after in their time and why we still remember them today.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO