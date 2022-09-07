Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Swingers Strut Wide-Body Flair for ‘Last Call’ Muscle Cars
DodgeDodge has revived a historic name to adorn these very green special edition models.
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
MotorTrend Magazine
Achingly Period-Correct 1993 Honda Civic Build Proves Less Can Be More, If Not the Most
Pore over the photos of this 1993 hatchback from Honda's fifth-generation Civic family, and it quickly becomes apparent there aren't dozens of modifications tacked on to every panel, nor are there any signs of a high-powered, turbo K-series engine swap. Even so, it'll stop most dedicated Honda nerds in their tracks. Scouring the spec list, which is shorter than most you've seen from us, you'll discover this Honda is full of virtually nonexistent JDM parts that, even if found, require dreadfully deep pockets to acquire.
Duntov Award-Winning L-88 Corvette Selling on Bring A Trailer
This classy sports car is a great option for anyone with a taste for style and speed. The earlier years of the Chevy Corvette were a great time mostly known for their excellent styling and superior performance compared to Europe’s best automobiles. In fact, that's who the ‘Vette was designed to compete against turning it into something to be feared in the racing track. Nowadays, we remember the racing legends of old as some of the best sports cars ever made with a particular focus on the third generation. This particular third generation Corvette is a great example of what made the cars so incredibly sought-after in their time and why we still remember them today.
1966 El Camino Plays With LS Hemi Power
Don’t tell some of your Mopar friends, but Chrysler isn’t the only brand with a hemi engine. Hemispherical combustion chambers have been championed by Mopar for some time, but other brands have used them in the past, including some aftermarket manufacturers. That’s why even though this 1966 Chevy El Camino has an LS V8 under the hood, it’s also a hemi, and it’s all thanks to Arias.
Watch This Alcohol-Powered Toy Car Hit 205 MPH
Kevin Makes StuffTethercars aren't as popular as they once were in the U.S., but they're faster than ever.
Porsche Kills Red Bull Deal, Dodge Charger Swinger And Two New Jeep EVs Revealed: Cold Start
Hello, and welcome to your new format of Cold Start. You may have noticed that there was no report on Thursday, and that's because we're no longer going to give you a roundup of the biggest news from the past 24 hours every single day. Instead, we'll check in weekly with a selection of the entire week's most important developments. This week, we learned that the Ferrari Purosangue will be revealed on September 13, and Porsche has formally announced its intentions for an IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time
We have the 2022 Polaris Slingshot for a couple weeks. Check out our initial thoughts and driving impressions of this cool-looking autocycle. The post 2022 Polaris Slingshot SL First Drive: A Raucous and Rowdy Good Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This modernized Ford dune buggy is equally swift on city roads
Ford is known for its robust trucks like the F-150 Raptor and they have a few upbeat concept buggy designs in the pipeline too. That makes complete sense as the future shouts out loud for compact off-roading vehicles that are good for city commutes too instead of hoarding multiple vehicles. This Ford concept off-roading buggy is in line with the future-forward vision the Michigan-based automotive giant could adopt in the coming years.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Great Toyota Tacoma Alternatives Under $40,000
Find out which three trucks make excellent Toyota Tacoma alternatives for under $40,000. The post 3 Great Toyota Tacoma Alternatives Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Extended Cab And ZR2 Production To End Earlier Than Planned
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the final model year for the second-generation pickup truck, with the third-gen model dropping in with the 2023 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of 2022 Chevy Colorado Extended Cab models, along with the 2022 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Colorado ZR2 Bison, will end a bit sooner than originally planned.
motor1.com
New Ford Mustang teaser highlights sound of running through the gears
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on 14 September. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The New Honda Transalp 750 ADV
After what seems like an eternity of rumors, the much-awaited Honda Transalp 750 has been spotted doing rounds in the Swiss Alps during a promotional video shoot. The spy shots reveal a production-ready motorcycle and come just after the company filed a trademark for the XL750 Transalp name in Japan—all hinting at an imminent unveiling.
