Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
KELOLAND TV
Oglala Lakota alt rock band performing in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Wake Singers, an Oglala Lakota band from Rapid City, will take the stage at Anderson Plaza, behind the South Dakota Art Museum on the Campus Green in Brookings, Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT. According to the event page, “[The Wake Singers] music style...
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
Here’s Why The Most Famous Person In The World Was In Renner, S.D.
It's hard to say who is the most famous person in the world. Thanks to technology, YouTube, reality TV and other sources these days, the most famous person in the world today might be yesterday's news next week. But on August 27, 1927 there was no doubt who was the...
KELOLAND TV
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
whereverfamily.com
Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls
Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
West Central, SF Jefferson Highlight Updated SD Football Poll
1. Jefferson 2-0 2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 2-0 Stay tuned every week to ESPNSiouxFalls.com for the updated South Dakota High School Football media poll.
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed
Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
KELOLAND TV
Nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food going to Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a recent pet food drive. Lewis Drug helped us donate another 3,500 pounds of pet food to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. This is on top of the 4,400 pounds of food we collected during last week’s donation drive at KELOLAND Media Group.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
Despite Loss, No Drop for South Dakota State in Latest Rankings
Despite a hard-fought defeat in their opening game of the season, 3rd ranked South Dakota State remains in the same spot in the latest AFCA FCS Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2. In total, there are 5 MVFC teams featured in the poll, including an additional 4 in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Group files lawsuit against Wholestone and City of Sioux Falls
The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far.
brookingsradio.com
Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
