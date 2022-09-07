ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
KELOLAND TV

Oglala Lakota alt rock band performing in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Wake Singers, an Oglala Lakota band from Rapid City, will take the stage at Anderson Plaza, behind the South Dakota Art Museum on the Campus Green in Brookings, Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT. According to the event page, “[The Wake Singers] music style...
kelo.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
KELOLAND TV

Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
Carly Pearce
Dolly Parton
Lee Brice
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
KELOLAND TV

Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
whereverfamily.com

Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls

Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed

Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
brookingsradio.com

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

