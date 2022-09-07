ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe

The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue

Yakima city crews continue work around the city of Yakima upgrading signals and fixing roads before the fall and winter months. City crew will be busy Wednesday with a traffic signal upgrade that will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 7th Avenue. The work happens 7:00 am to 1:00...
Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima

The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
Time To Get Signed Up For Yakima’s Sunfair Parade

Everyone loves a parade and Yakima's 61st annual Sunfair Parade is back this year set for September 24 in downtown Yakima. For many people it's a tradition to attend the parade and then go to the Central Washington State Fair set for September 23-October 2nd at Yakima's State Fair Park. This year's parade is being sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan the local bank that has stepped up to fund a number of community events including Yakima's big 4th of July celebration.
Goat Rocks Fire Threatens Homes Forces Closure

U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed and the Packwood area is under a Level 2 evacuation as the Goat Rocks Fire threatens homes and property in the area. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 5 miles east of Packwood and is more than 150 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing.
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing

Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley

It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday

Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time

5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner

Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
Yakima’s Annual Flip Flop Attracts Water Lovers

The annual flip flop in the Yakima basin gets underway soon and that means lots of people who love to ride the rapids are busy on the Tieton River along Highway 12. The Osprey Rafting Company one of many companies operating on the river has a long history of giving people a great experience on the water and they'll be doing it again this year.
