Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe
The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
7 Mouth-watering Desserts You Can Only Find in Yakima Valley, WA
There are several posh desserts that you can only find in the Yakima Valley. Sure, you will see variations of these mouth-watering desserts in other cities, states, and regions, but nobody does them better than we do. Think of ordering one of these unique, flavorful, and incredible desserts the next...
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
Yakima city crews continue work around the city of Yakima upgrading signals and fixing roads before the fall and winter months. City crew will be busy Wednesday with a traffic signal upgrade that will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 7th Avenue. The work happens 7:00 am to 1:00...
Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima
The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
Time To Get Signed Up For Yakima’s Sunfair Parade
Everyone loves a parade and Yakima's 61st annual Sunfair Parade is back this year set for September 24 in downtown Yakima. For many people it's a tradition to attend the parade and then go to the Central Washington State Fair set for September 23-October 2nd at Yakima's State Fair Park. This year's parade is being sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan the local bank that has stepped up to fund a number of community events including Yakima's big 4th of July celebration.
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Goat Rocks Fire Threatens Homes Forces Closure
U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed and the Packwood area is under a Level 2 evacuation as the Goat Rocks Fire threatens homes and property in the area. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 5 miles east of Packwood and is more than 150 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing.
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley
It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday
Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
Are You Prepared For a Disaster Yakima? It’s Preparedness Month
Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Could you survive without power for more than 3 days? The American Red Cross Northwest Region and the Washington State Department of Health urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. We've seen our share...
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
What’s in Your Toolbox? Share, Connect and Reach Out Today!
Morgan has previously worked in Yakima law enforcement and about 4 years ago he was provided the opportunity to work a dream job. To be the conduit between law enforcement and mental health with Comprehensive Health Care. Morgan isn't a professional counselor but he is able to assist in getting...
Rainbow Fentanyl Not Yet Seen in Yakima Says Coroner
Fentanyl. It's a deadly drug that's killing thousands of people throughout the country and here in Yakima. Now the concern is over what's being called rainbow fentanyl. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The rainbow fentanyl has been...
See All the Tasty Food in Ellensburg at the Kittitas County Fair
Monday, September 5th is the last day of the Kittitas County Fair in Ellensburg. There is so much still to see at the Kittitas County Fair, from the fun rides for the kids and young adults, to the Frontier Village throwback log cabins, to the tasty food vendors!. I got...
Yakima’s Annual Flip Flop Attracts Water Lovers
The annual flip flop in the Yakima basin gets underway soon and that means lots of people who love to ride the rapids are busy on the Tieton River along Highway 12. The Osprey Rafting Company one of many companies operating on the river has a long history of giving people a great experience on the water and they'll be doing it again this year.
