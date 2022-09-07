Read full article on original website
Related
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima is Coming. Want Tix?
It's been 130 years in the making. The event in Yakima that everyone looks forward to each year is almost here. The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, September 23rd - October 2nd. We're beginning to get excited around here. Celebrating 130 years of family fun, The Central Washington State...
Looking for Fun? 2022 Naches Sportsmans’ Days Happening Now
The weekend afternoon Labor Day will always be Naches, Washington's time to throw their town shindig! Sportsmans' Days have arrived. Friday, September 9th from now until 10 pm and will kick back up tomorrow between 12 pm - 11 pm once more!. Why Should I Attend?. Here Are Some Reason's.
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley
It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
7 Mouth-watering Desserts You Can Only Find in Yakima Valley, WA
There are several posh desserts that you can only find in the Yakima Valley. Sure, you will see variations of these mouth-watering desserts in other cities, states, and regions, but nobody does them better than we do. Think of ordering one of these unique, flavorful, and incredible desserts the next...
Benton City Daze – “Small Town Big Experience!”
Summer is winding down and pumpkin spice has weaseled its way into coffee shops and every advertisement on social media, but I am here to tell you, SUMMER IS NOT OVER! Not yet at least, not until I experience Benton City Daze!. Benton City Daze is a weekend full of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue
Yakima city crews continue work around the city of Yakima upgrading signals and fixing roads before the fall and winter months. City crew will be busy Wednesday with a traffic signal upgrade that will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 7th Avenue. The work happens 7:00 am to 1:00...
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit
Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
KHQ Right Now
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
Chronicle
Fire Updates: State Fire Mobilization Resources Approved as Goat Rocks Fire Reaches 1,800 Acres
Goat Rocks Fire Central: This post will be updated with additional information throughout the course of the fire. To see more headlines, visit chronline.com. 10:30 p.m. Friday Update: Forest Service Provides Update on Goat Rocks Fire:. Washington Emergency Management has said the Goat Rocks Fire is now at 1,800 acres,...
MyNorthwest.com
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range
It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – September 2022
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3; cannabis processor. Application type: added/change of location/in lieu. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Firefighters helping the Yakima Animal Control with a porcupine
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima firefighters got to the point on Friday after being called to help rescue a porcupine. Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N 2nd St to help Yakima Animal Control removing a porcupine from a tree in the alley. After trying to get the not...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0