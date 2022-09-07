Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie's
The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bills
The Los Angeles Rams achieved their ultimate goal in 2021 by winning the Super Bowl, now they’re looking to run it back. The franchise secured its second championship in the organization’s history with an incredible playoff run, and now the focus must shift to 2022 as the season is set to get underway. The Rams […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn’t mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners’ home stadium...
Rams unveil Super Bowl LVI championship banner in front of Josh Allen, Bills
The Los Angeles Rams had a huge flex in front of Josh Allen and the visiting Buffalo Bills Thursday night. Before the 2022 NFL regular season’s opener, the Rams unveiled and raised their Super Bowl LVI championship banner to the rafters of SoFi Stadium, with former LA tackle Andrew Whitworth leading the ceremony.
Arizona Cardinals release depth chart before NFL Week 1 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Arizona Cardinals have released their first regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Sunday's NFL Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team has a new backup quarterback after Colt McCoy was put on the injured list and Arizona opens the season without DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver for six games because of an NFL suspension.
WATCH: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Bills
The Rams' Twitter account released a hype video that should get fans even more pumped for Thursday.
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
Buffalo Bills rout Los Angeles Rams to kick off 2022 NFL season: How it happened
Follow along for live updates from the NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and upstart Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets
The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
Miami Dolphins starters Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds limited in practice
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Chase Edmonds are central figures in the Miami Dolphins’ offense, but neither was
Comments / 0