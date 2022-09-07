Read full article on original website
Radco Acquires New 205-Unit Apartment Community in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown District
ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has acquired Gibson Reynoldstown Apartments, a 205-unit midrise multifamily community located in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood. The locally based investor has rebranded the property as Gibson by Radius, Radco’s high-end apartment brand. Robert Stickel and Alex Brown of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Situated along Memorial Drive and two blocks from the Atlanta BeltLine, Gibson by Radius was delivered in August 2022. The property features a rooftop pool and poolside fire pit, as well as 1,700 square feet of retail space on the ground level. The property is currently in lease-up, according to Radco.
Fountain Residential Partners Disposes of 241-Bed Student Housing Community Near KSU in Metro Atlanta
KENNESAW, GA. — Fountain Residential Partners has sold 14 SixtyFive, a 241-bed student housing community near Kennesaw State University in metro Atlanta. The development was recently completed and offers two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Community amenities include study spaces on every floor, a gaming room, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor kitchen, barbecue grills, resort-style swimming pool and a study lounge. The 52-unit property is situated one mile north of campus at 1465 Shiloh Road in Kennesaw. Teddy Leatherman, Stewart Hayes and Scott Clifton of JLL represented the seller in the disposition of the property to Nuveen Real Estate. The sales price was not disclosed.
Octave Holdings Acquires Barrett Pavilion Shopping Center in Kennesaw, Georgia for $58.8M
KENNESAW, GA. — Octave Holdings and Investments LLC, a privately held investment firm based in Alpharetta, Ga., has purchased Barrett Pavilion, a 369,971-square-foot shopping center in Kennesaw. Octave Holdings acquired the center from Stockbridge and Lincoln Property Co. via investment vehicle Octave Opportunity Fund LLC for $58.8 million. Situated near Town Center Mall and shadow-anchored by Target, Barrett Pavilion’s tenant roster includes Total Wine & More, REI, Ulta Beauty, Shoe Carnival, Old Navy, Best Buy Outlet, AMC Barrett Commons 24, Urban Air, buybuy Baby, Hudson Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill and Cold Stone Creamery. Octave’s operations affiliate Pinnacle Leasing and Management will manage the shopping center.
Hackney Trades Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers in Metro Atlanta for $29M
ACWORTH AND SMYRNA, GA. — Hackney Real Estate Partners has sold two grocery-anchored shopping centers in metro Atlanta for $29 million. The assets include the 144,678-square-foot Cherokee Corners in Acworth and the 185,601-square-foot Concord Village in Smyrna. Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented Hackney in the portfolio transaction. Both shopping centers are anchored by Food Depot, which has recently signed a 10-year renewal at both locations. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2016, Cherokee Corners was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Woodstock Market, Dolce Furniture and Family Dollar. Concord Village was built in 1988 and renovated in 2016. The center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Goodwill, Citi Trends, Mega Furniture Outlet, Dollar General and CSL Plasma.
