ACWORTH AND SMYRNA, GA. — Hackney Real Estate Partners has sold two grocery-anchored shopping centers in metro Atlanta for $29 million. The assets include the 144,678-square-foot Cherokee Corners in Acworth and the 185,601-square-foot Concord Village in Smyrna. Brad Buchanan, Jim Hamilton and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented Hackney in the portfolio transaction. Both shopping centers are anchored by Food Depot, which has recently signed a 10-year renewal at both locations. Built in 1984 and renovated in 2016, Cherokee Corners was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Woodstock Market, Dolce Furniture and Family Dollar. Concord Village was built in 1988 and renovated in 2016. The center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Goodwill, Citi Trends, Mega Furniture Outlet, Dollar General and CSL Plasma.

