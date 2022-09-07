Read full article on original website
Draguicevich's hat trick pushes NSU past Jackson State
NATCHITOCHES—She isn't nicknamed Goalivia for nothing. Olivia Draguicevich tallied her second career hat trick, leading the Northwestern State women's soccer team to a 6-0 shutout victory in the home opener Friday evening against Jackson State. Draguicevich, a senior from Pflugerville, Texas, has put the ball in the back of...
NSU returns home for first time in regular season against Jackson State
NATCHITOCHES—In the words of Dorothy Gale, there's no place like home. For the first time in the regular season, the Northwestern State soccer team plays in front of home crowd after four consecutive games on the road to begin the season when it faces Jackson State on Friday. Kickoff...
Demons set for Shreveport Classic against Grambling
SHREVEPORT – The Northwestern State football team heads into its matchup against Grambling on Saturday with payback on its collective mind. As the Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission arrives, the Demons are not necessarily looking for retribution on the field. Instead, they are eager to give back to a certain group of NSU fans.
Demons announce 14-player signing class
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State baseball signing class of 2022 is a bit smaller than in previous years but one that provide immediate impact to the program. The Demons announced Wednesday the addition of 14 players, who will join the NSU roster for the 2023 season. Northwestern State's newcomer...
Fallin finds comfort in first start
NATCHITOCHES – Miles Fallin's long wait came to an end this past Saturday,. For the first time in his six-year college career, the Northwestern State senior strode onto a college football field as a starting quarterback, leading the Demons on the field to face No. 2 Montana in front of a rabid Washington-Grizzly Stadium crowd.
