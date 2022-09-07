ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State and Fresno State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff is providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
Oregon State vs Fresno State Odds, Picks, Predictions (9/10/22)

Oregon State comes into the game in Fresno, California, after looking very good in its Week 1 game against Boise State, and winning 34-17. Fresno State was one of the few Mountain West teams to get off to a winning start in their first game against Cal Poly 35-7. It’s a rare road game against a Group of Five team for a Power Five team, so it should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions too!
Five keys to game: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for this year's home debut between Oregon and Eastern Washington. The Ducks return home following a boatracing of epic proportions in Atlanta last weekend. The defeat has marginalized much of the fanbase's optimism. A decisive home victory over the Eagles would help regain some momentum.
UW Offers Fresno Wide Receiver, Looking for Another McMillan

The University of Washington football team already has one wide receiver it coaxed north from Fresno, California, so why not two? This week, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff largely transplanted from that San Joaquin Valley city offered a scholarship to Marshel Sanders, a Class of 2024 pass-catcher ...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
