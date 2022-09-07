Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State at Fresno State
Oregon State and Fresno State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff is providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
lineups.com
Oregon State vs Fresno State Odds, Picks, Predictions (9/10/22)
Oregon State comes into the game in Fresno, California, after looking very good in its Week 1 game against Boise State, and winning 34-17. Fresno State was one of the few Mountain West teams to get off to a winning start in their first game against Cal Poly 35-7. It’s a rare road game against a Group of Five team for a Power Five team, so it should be an interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some picks and predictions too!
Five keys to game: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for this year's home debut between Oregon and Eastern Washington. The Ducks return home following a boatracing of epic proportions in Atlanta last weekend. The defeat has marginalized much of the fanbase's optimism. A decisive home victory over the Eagles would help regain some momentum.
UW Offers Fresno Wide Receiver, Looking for Another McMillan
The University of Washington football team already has one wide receiver it coaxed north from Fresno, California, so why not two? This week, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff largely transplanted from that San Joaquin Valley city offered a scholarship to Marshel Sanders, a Class of 2024 pass-catcher ...
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Oregon Ducks leapfrog USC Trojans for Pac-12 Conference's top football recruiting class
Prior to Mario Cristobal's promotion to head coach at Oregon, the Ducks had never finished with the conference's top recruiting class. Since then - and even after Cristobal's departure for Miami - Oregon has accomplished that feat four consecutive recruiting cycles. For months, Oregon's battle for ...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
kptv.com
Oakridge holds it breath as the Cedar Creek Fire grows
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow in eastern Lane County, and community members in the city of Oakridge are on high alert with east winds in the forecast. The city of about 3,300 people is about 15 miles west of the fire lines, but...
clayconews.com
ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
Northern California deputy arrested in Coalinga area after double murder in Dublin
A Bay Area sheriff's deputy was arrested in the Coalinga area Wednesday morning after allegedly killing two people in the city of Dublin hours earlier.
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
IDENTIFIED: 1 arrested for narcotics, firearms, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search […]
