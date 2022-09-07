Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
BeaverBlitz Staff Picks: Oregon State at Fresno State
Oregon State and Fresno State are almost ready to do battle, and on Saturday, we’ll have live updates and conversations throughout the game here at BeaverBlitz. Today, on our final day of preparation, the site staff is providing score predictions for the contest. Here’s how the BeaverBlitz crew thinks Saturday’s game will unfold.
AthlonSports.com
Oregon State vs. Fresno State Prediction: Beavers, Bulldogs Face Off on Saturday Night
One game that is flying under the radar nationally heading into Week 2 will take place at Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno, California, on Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) and Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) will battle it out in a game that is about as close to a pick 'em as you'll find on this week's college football slate. Fresno State is hovering around a one-point favorite against the visiting Beavers, which seems about right as both teams are evenly matched.
UW Offers Fresno Wide Receiver, Looking for Another McMillan
The University of Washington football team already has one wide receiver it coaxed north from Fresno, California, so why not two? This week, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff largely transplanted from that San Joaquin Valley city offered a scholarship to Marshel Sanders, a Class of 2024 pass-catcher ...
Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
National powerhouse program St. John Bosco (California) is set to take on Oregon 6A back-to-back state champion Central Catholic on Friday night in a clash held at Autzen Stadium. For five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher, it's ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
247Sports
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
OSU’s first woman president retires after 37 years at the university
Rebecca "Becky" Johnson announced her retirement from Oregon State University after initially joining the university for a professor position in 1984.
RELATED PEOPLE
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
KTVZ
Pacific Power sends shutoff notices to customers in six counties over Friday, Saturday fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Power has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of predicted gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn,...
PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers
UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Fresno Taxpayers Are Paying for Esparza’s Criminal Extortion Defense
Fresno taxpayers will pay for the criminal defense of city council president Nelson Esparza, according to documents obtained by GV Wire. Meanwhile, the Fresno City Council’s maneuvers to cover up its decision to fund Esparza’s defense contradicts the advice of outside counsel hired by the council. An opinion...
Are Cineworld’s Fresno theaters in jeopardy after bankruptcy filing?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Theaters around the globe, including some in the Central Valley, have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the rise of streaming services. Companies such as Cineworld have had to make emergency decisions to stay afloat. Cineworld owns 747 theaters and 9,139 screens globally. That number includes five theaters […]
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER UPDATES ESTIMATED SHUT OFF TIMES
As Pacific Power continues to prepare for Public Safety Shut Offs ahead of Friday’s wind event, the utility has updated its estimates of when the power will be shut off to specific communities. In Douglas County, the estimate is 6:00 a.m. for an area between Toketee Falls east to...
Comments / 0