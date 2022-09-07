ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
POLITICS
KX News

North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
POLITICS
newsdakota.com

First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
TRAVEL
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
WEST FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
agupdate.com

Millers combine durum ahead of rain in northwestern ND

WILLISTON, N.D. – The long stretch of warm and dry August days has been bittersweet for northwestern North Dakota farmers – perfect combining weather, but not so great for later-planted crops, which have been waiting for a nice drink of water. On Aug. 26, Floyd Miller, his son,...
WILLISTON, ND
US 103.3

Highest Percentage Of Hunters? Where Does North Dakota Rank?

North Dakota has its fair share of hunters. The deer gun opener almost used to seem like a holiday. Just about everybody took that Friday off. Even some schools made that a vacation day. It literally looked like a sea of blaze orange if ventured into the country during deer season.
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
BISMARCK, ND
