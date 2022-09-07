Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
New inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Nine people were inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor on Thursday. Ranging from athletes to five Vietnam Veterans who created change, not only for the Native American community, but the state of North Dakota as a whole. Kevin Finley, Juanita Helphrey,...
“The state has no authority of teaching them morals”: Critical Race Theory in North Dakota
There were others who felt Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools, and not just in college or graduate school.
KFYR-TV
Human Trafficking in North Dakota, more prevalent than you might think
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a reputation of being rural, quiet and safe. But the reality is there are many ugly things that happen, sometimes right before our eyes. Assuming human trafficking only happens in large cities, other states or across the globe can be a grave mistake....
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
Showcasing North Dakota made goods
The Dickinson Pride of Dakota Harvest Showcase is being held at the West River Ice Center.
newsdakota.com
First Cardiac Ready Acute Care Facility In North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City is proud to announce it is the first designated Acute Cardiac Ready facility in the state of North Dakota. CHI Mercy Hospital spokeswoman Kayla Brademeyer said this designation means that our hospital has shown we can take care...
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
King’s Guest Ranch named most unique Airbnb in North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Airbnb’s are used by travelers across the country for unique lodging. It’s also a way for property owners to share their piece of paradise with others. Nestled in the badlands of North Dakota is an Airbnb unlike any other. “You don’t find this anywhere....
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota National Guard soldier from West Fargo dies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota National Guard says a soldier from West Fargo died over the weekend. Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, issued the following statement on the death of Staff Sgt. Cody Cox. “Our North Dakota National Guard family mourns the...
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
“It doesn’t actually work”: Carbon capture projects might be a setback for North Dakota in the long run
Looking at the Williston Basin small carbon project and Richardton's, many do not see a risk in getting involved with larger capture projects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
agupdate.com
Millers combine durum ahead of rain in northwestern ND
WILLISTON, N.D. – The long stretch of warm and dry August days has been bittersweet for northwestern North Dakota farmers – perfect combining weather, but not so great for later-planted crops, which have been waiting for a nice drink of water. On Aug. 26, Floyd Miller, his son,...
Travel The Steps Of The MHA Tribes In ND At New Interpretive Center
Pack the car, this is a drive off the beaten path that is worth the fuel and the time. Located 100 miles northwest of Bismarck / Mandan lies the Fort Berthold Reservation and home to the newly constructed MHA Nation Interpretive Center. To understand and appreciate the state of North...
Highest Percentage Of Hunters? Where Does North Dakota Rank?
North Dakota has its fair share of hunters. The deer gun opener almost used to seem like a holiday. Just about everybody took that Friday off. Even some schools made that a vacation day. It literally looked like a sea of blaze orange if ventured into the country during deer season.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
KFYR-TV
Montana, North Dakota to receive more than $6 million over JUUL settlement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana and North Dakota’s Attorney Generals say their states will receive millions of dollars from vaping company JUUL over a multistate investigation into their marketing and sales practices. The results of the investigation showed that JUUL misled customers about their nicotine content and marketed towards...
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Bold Winter Forecast For North Dakota
The Farmer's Almanac came out recently with its prediction for the winter of 2023 for North Dakota. It wasn't pretty. You can read about that here. Now, The Old Farmer's Almanac is out with their 2023 winter forecast for North Dakota which is equally as grim. More on that in a moment.
KFYR-TV
Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
KFYR-TV
After last year’s drought, North Dakota producers grateful for bumper hay crop this year
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) – Last year’s drought isn’t something anyone will soon forget. But wetter conditions this year, especially in the spring, have led to better crops, and that’s helping some producers put 2021 out of their minds. One farmer near Flasher says he’s especially noticed...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0