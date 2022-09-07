ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USC's Lincoln Riley among four head coaches in new spots facing tricky Week 2 tests

By Jesse Simonton
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuQRC_0hlQqolB00
USC picked off four passes in is blowout opener against Rice, but can Lincoln Riley’s defense stop the run against Stanford in Week 2? (Anthony Scott/Acscottphotography)

Every 2022 coach in a new spot — from those in the Power 5, to the Group of 5, to Jim Mora and the Independent UConn Huskies — have at least one game under the belts.

Some fared quite nicely in their debuts, while others would like a mulligan. Then there’s LSU’s Brian Kelly.

Well, Week 2 provides several coaches new opportunities to make a statement, with a guy like USC’s Lincoln Riley facing his first Pac-12 conference opponent at his new school.

Including Riley, here are four head coaching facing tricky Week 2 tests.

Lincoln Riley (USC at Stanford)

A lot has changed in the calendar year since the Trojans were more than two-touchdown favorites at home against Stanford, only to get waxed 42-28 and see Clay Helton fired two days later.

So Saturday is a biggie for Lincoln Riley and USC.

Fight On has much stiffer tests upcoming later this season, but the Cardinal should provide a more accurate look at exactly where USC’s defense is in 2022.

We know Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Travis Dye & Co., are going to score touchdowns in bunches for the Trojans, but USC’s ability to get stops will ultimately determine its ceiling in Year 1 under Riley.

USC’s Week 1 returns under first-year DC Alex Grinch had highs and lows.

The Trojans picked off four passes — as many as they had all of 2021 — returning three for touchdowns. Extremely impressive!

Conversely, Rice, which had the nation’s 95th rushing offense per touch in 2021, averaged 6.7 yards per carry against USC in the first half. The Owls finished the blowout loss with 5.6 yards per carry, something they did one time all last season — against FCS Texas Southern.

So that’s not so great, Trojans!

Alabama transfer Shane Lee was great in his USC debut (eight tackles, two for loss and a pick-six), but the rest of the Trojans linebackers had all sorts of misfits in the run game. The Trojans’ defensive line got pushed around at times.

That could spell trouble against Stanford. Tanner McKee is a solid quarterback, but the Cardinal won’t be afraid to challenge USC’s run defense. The Cardinal had three rushing touchdowns in their upset over the Trojans last season, and EJ Smith, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith’s son, had 118 yards and two touchdowns in Stanford’s Week 1 win.

Jeff Tedford (Fresno State vs. Oregon State)

In his latest return to his alma mater, Jeff Tedford secured a 35-7 win over Cal Poly last Thursday, as the Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead and then mostly played with their food the rest of the game.

They do best to avoid repeating such a second half effort this weekend.

In a tossup matchup, Fresno State hosts Oregon State on Saturday night, as Jonathan Smith comes to town with one of the friskier teams in the Pac-12.

The Beavers, which made a bowl game for the first time in eight years in 2021, upset Boise State in Week 1, using four first-half turnovers to take control of the game.

Oregon State’s secondary completely flummoxed BSU quarterback Hank Backmeier, who was benched, as well as backup Taylen Green. The two combined for three picks and just 5.1 yards per attempt.

Tedford figures to have better results with his senior quarterback Jake Haener, who showcased an immediate rapport with Cal transfer wideout Nikko Remigio (nine catches for 100 yards).

Still, the Bulldogs must play much crisper than they did in their opener if they want to move to 2-0 before a trip to the Coliseum against USC next weekend.

Tedford called their Week 1 performance “rusty” and expects an improvement in discipline and execution against Oregon State.

Mike Elko (Duke at Northwestern)

Only three schools recorded shutouts against FBS opponents in Week 1 — Alabama, Minnesota and Mike Elko’s Duke Blue Devils.

The first-time head coach wasted no time implementing his attacking defense, as Duke held Temple to just 179 yards, forced four fumbles and had four tackles for loss.

But it was only Temple!

Sure, but this was a Blue Devils’ defense that was historically bad in 2021. They allowed at least 528 yards and 47 points over their final six games last season.

In Week 1, Elko had Duke playing sound, fundamental football. The defensive line was more physical (Owls averaged just 2.2 yards per carry). The linebackers tackled much better and the secondary broke up six passes.

Now we’ll see if they can do it against a better foe.

Duke actually beat Northwestern in 2021, but this is an even year, which means Pat Fitzgerald’s teams level up. The Wildcats upset Nebraska in Ireland in Week 0, with quarterback Ryan Hilinski throwing for 300 yards and two scores. The former South Carolina quarterback did a lot of his damage off swing passes to tailbacks and quick throws, which is why Elko has emphasized tackling as a key to the game in Evanston.

“I say this to our guys all the time, ‘To get better at football, you have to play football,’” Elko said on his philosophy to tackle some in camp.

Elko believes Duke was better playing in space in Week 1 because they did live tackling at times during training camp. Can they have a repeat performance against a superior opponent Saturday?

Joey McGuire (Texas Tech vs. Houston)

The Red Raiders cruised in their opener against Murray St., but Joey McGuire’s head coaching debut wasn’t without incident, as TTU lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough to a shoulder injury.

Donovan Smith (14 of 16 for 221 yards and four touchdowns) was really good in a pinch, as hot-shot OC Zach Kittley’s offense continues to post video game stats.

Smith now must shoulder the load for Texas Tech this weekend against a Top 25 Houston team.

Former Red Raiders coach Matt Wells actually beat the Cougars in Houston to open last season, so there’s some pressure on McGuire not to take a step back at home against Dana Holgorsen’s squad.

With Houston set to join the Big 12 next season, this is more than just an instate rivalry game now, too.

“This is not a group-of-five team or a lower-level team. They’re a ranked opponent, and we’re going to see each other for a long time, so this is going to be a really good test,” McGuire said according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune, the star of their wild 37-35 win over UTSA on Saturday, had his worst game of his season against Texas Tech in 2021, throwing four picks and averaging just 4.6 yards per attempt.

The Red Raiders have another difficult non-conference game next weekend with a road trip to NC State on the slate, but there should be no concern they’ll look past a Houston team that might be the best Group of 5 program in the country in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings

College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB

The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elko
Person
Donovan Smith
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Person
Jeff Tedford
On3.com

Nebraska loses commitment from Chase Clemmons

Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College three-star recruit Chase Clemmons tells On3 he has de-committed from Nebraska. The 6-foot-0 point guard originally from Atlanta committed to the Huskers in June over offers from Georgia, Tennessee State, Houston, amongst others. Clemmons ranks as the No. 214 overall prospect in the 2023 class,...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Dabo Swinney contract includes larger buyout for Alabama

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney received a new contract Thursday morning that will pay him $115 million over the next 10 years. Swinney is now behind only Nick Saban in terms of average annual salary. Alabama’s head coach makes $11.7 million per year, while Swinney’s new deal pays him an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Red Raiders#Duke Blue Devils#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Stanford#Travis Dye Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy