SEC Power Rankings: Georgia, Florida impress in Week 1

College Football has finally begun in earnest, with a slew of Week 1 games giving us our first glimpse at who the contenders and the pretenders might be and allowing us to update our SEC Power Rankings.

Now that we have some real football games to go off of let’s take a closer look.

No league fared better in Week 1 than the SEC, with every team but LSU claiming a victory, including a handful against quality ranked opponents. Defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia led the charge with a stomping of No. 11 Oregon, while No. 19 Arkansas disposed of No. 23 Cincinnati and unranked Florida cut down No. 7 Utah in the Swamp.

Today we update the SEC Power Rankings following Week 1 games.

SEC Power Rankings 2022 – Week 1

If there were concerns about whether Georgia’s defense could replace so many key players, they were reasonably put to rest in a demolition of Oregon to open the season. Freshman Malaki Starks‘ downfield interception of Bo Nix was a jaw-dropping athletic feat, as the Bulldogs limited the Ducks to just 313 total yards. Stetson Bennett IV was on fire and threw for 368 yards as just about everyone got into the act as the offense rolled like well-oiled machine.

For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide did not open the season with a Power 5 opponent. Alabama made short work of Utah State, gaining a 41-0 lead before halftime and cruising to a 55-0 shutout win. Bryce Young accounted for six touchdowns (five passing and one rushing), while three different Alabama receivers caught multiple touchdown passes. Alabama’s defense allowed only 136 total yards.

There’s little denying that Texas A&M fields one of the most talented rosters in the league on paper, but question marks about quarterback play remain. Starter Haynes King threw three touchdown passes but also threw two interceptions. That said, the Aggies were stout defensively, allowing the Sam Houston State Bearkats to gain just 198 total yards in a 31-0 shutout.

In one of its toughest season openers in decades, Florida showed up ready to play and went toe-to-toe with Utah, last year’s Pac-12 champion. The game could have ended with either side on top, but an interception in the deep red zone in the final minute sealed a 29-26 Gators win. Anthony Richardson looks like a Heisman contender, and though the Gators have some question marks on the interior of the defense that side of the ball looked significantly better organized than in the last two years under former coordinator Todd Grantham‘s direction.

Arkansas got off to a good start against a tough ranked opponent in Cincinnati. The Razorbacks controlled the flow of the game throughout, thanks to KJ Jefferson‘s stellar outing that included three touchdown passes and a rushing score. Defensively things got dicey a bit in the second half as Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher went down hurt in the secondary, but the Hogs held on for an important 31-24 season-opening win against a ranked Bearcats squad.

(-1)

Ball State was aggressive early on against Tennessee, to its own detriment. The first play from scrimmage resulted in an interception, which the Volunteers capitalized on immediately with an opening touchdown. The Cardinals then turned it over on downs on their next two drives and Hendon Hooker and the Vols took full advantage by racing to a 38-0 halftime lead, effectively ending the game in the first 30 minutes. The Volunteers looked improved defensively, especially in the secondary, which was a major liability a year ago.

The Wildcats got off to a bit of a slow start, with red zone woes proving an early hindrance. It wasn’t until Kentucky broke a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half and the defense then recovered a fumble less than a minute later that the Wildcats started to pull away from Miami (Ohio) after going into halftime up just 13-10. With star tailback Chris Rodriguez suspended, a run game that managed just 50 yards against the Redhawks looms as a major concern going into a game in the Swamp against Florida in Week 2.

Mike Leach has a veteran quarterback that understands his offense, and that was apparent in a 49-23 rout of Memphis that included a long lightning delay. Will Rogers threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs blew past the Tigers. The defense got a little loose late, but the game was always well in hand. In Week 2 the Bulldogs get a chance to prove themselves on the road against an Arizona team that fared well in its debut this weekend, offering another opportunity to move up the SEC Power Rankings.

While Ole Miss’ 28-10 win over Troy was never really in doubt, questionable play at quarterback and turnovers kept it from being more lopsided. USC quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart went 18-of-27 for 154 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing an interception. The Rebels fumbled twice and allowed a late Trojans touchdown to cut into the lead. The schedule is favorable for the Rebels to iron out kinks over the next three weeks.

Missouri got off to a slow start against Louisiana Tech and trailed 3-0 after the first quarter, but a defense that was a major Achilles’ heel a year ago was the difference. The Tigers recorded three interceptions, with two coming via transfer portal players sought out to rebuild that side of the ball. From there it was smooth sailing as Missouri piled up 323 yards rushing and five scores on the ground. The Tigers gave up just 11 yards rushing in the game.

The bottom part of our SEC Power Rankings were tricky, because a handful of the teams we estimate to be on a similar level all had relatively similar Week 1 results. South Carolina managed to get by trendy upset pick Georgia State with a 35-14 win anchored by some fantastic special teams play that included a pair of blocked punts returned for touchdowns. The offensive line and run game left quite a bit to be desired, though, and they’ll be put to the test in Week 2 against Arkansas.

LSU had a difficult first matchup, taking on Florida State in the Superdome. Still, the Tigers looked like the inferior team from start to finish and it’s clear Brian Kelly has several significant issues to fix. First and foremost, shoring up the offensive line so whoever ends up playing quarterback survives is a top priority. Next: improving a defense that was porous and just lost one of its top players in defensive tackle Maason Smith.

Auburn won decisively against Mercer, but it wasn’t a performance that left you feeling warm and fuzzy. Starting quarterback TJ Finley threw a pair of interceptions and there could be a quarterback battle brewing after Robby Ashford played well in relief. Led by running back Tank Bigsby, Auburn piled up 285 yards rushing and averaged 7.0 yards per carry. A key home game against Penn State in Week 3 should set the early course for the season.

The Commodores have already matched their win total from last year (two) prior to Week 2, thanks to a Week 0 win over Hawaii and this week’s 42-31 victory over Elon. Quarterback Mike Wright accounted for six touchdowns — four via his arm and two with his legs — as the Commodores outlasted the Phoenix. The defense came up with timely stops when it needed them late, with a pair of fourth-and-short stops in the final four minutes of the game. Still, despite the early success, coach Clark Lea and the Commodores face an uphill battle in most games and will host ranked Wake Forest next weekend.

