Rich Scangarello dismisses idea of using Will Levis in run game after running back injuries

By Nikki Chavanelle
 2 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats learned they are losing running back Ramon Jefferson to a torn ACL this week after the senior suffered the injury versus Miami (OH). Several more question marks in the RB room has fans worried about the state of the Wildcats’ run game heading into a key Week 2 matchup versus the No. 12 Florida Gators.

During his press conference on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello dismissed the idea of supplementing the run game further with quarterback Will Levis. The former 49ers assistant coach did, however, note that Levis could run for 1,000 yards – if the team wanted him to.

“I don’t want to get too much into scheme and all that stuff but I mean, obviously, it’s a fine line,” Scangarello said. “Will is an athletic quarterback. Honestly, the guy could run for 1,000 yards if we wanted him to, but I don’t want to break the man, you know.

“He’s too valuable and he’s a pro-style quarterback and he can do a lot of things. We’re going to be gentle with him, and that’s just not my background and what I want to do with a guy like Will.”

Levis threw for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception versus Miami (OH) in Week 1. Although he’s very capable of racking up yardage with his legs (376 yards, 9 TDs in 2021), Levis had negative yardage on seven carries in the first game of the season.

Scangarello has insisted this week that the Wildcats’ run game will be fine despite the current running back issues. Fans will see if that’s true on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Swamp.

Ramon Jefferson ‘out’ with ACL tear

Last season with the Sam Houston State Bearkats, Ramon Jefferson rushed for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns on the way to his All-American honors. He played three full seasons with Sam Houston from 2018 until 2021, rushing for 28 touchdowns and 2,944 yards in that span.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound back from the Bronx, N.Y. was fifth in the FCS last season and led Sam Houston to a No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs. The Bearkats lost in the quarterfinals to Montana State, but Jefferson’s production earned him recognition for the great year. Originally, Jefferson signed with Colorado via the portal but reversed his decision. The sixth-year senior can appeal for an extra year of eligibility given his severe injury.

Running back JuTahn McClain, who was second on the team with six carries on Saturday, also went to the sideline. He exited the game in the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury. Mark Stoops said on Monday that he considers McClain a “week-to-week” case.

The team is still playing without returning starter Chris Rodriguez. Although he’s a team captain, Rodriguez is starting the year with a defacto suspension after a summer DUI. Stoops did not reveal whether he would be back for the game versus Florida.

