ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Quiet first week yields little movement

By On3 Staff Report
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feu5c_0hlQqRPM00

College Football has finally begun in earnest, with a slew of Week 1 games giving us our first glimpse at who the contenders and the pretenders might be in 2022 and allowing us to adjust our Big 12 power rankings accordingly.

Now that we have some real football games to go off of it’s time to dig in.

The Big 12 didn’t have many quality matchups this week outside of West Virginia‘s half of the Backyard Brawl, so there wasn’t any real movement in the post-Week 1 edition. Still, it’s worth taking a look at what we learned.

Today we update the Big 12 Power Rankings following Week 1 games.

Big 12 Power Rankings 2022 – Week 1

Chalk up a comfortable first win for Brent Venables with the Sooners. Oklahoma opened up a big early lead on UTEP and never really looked back, notching a turnover-free performance as UCF quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel settled in and former Tennessee running back transfer Eric Gray took the mantle as the starter.

Texas cruised in a 52-10 win over UL-Monroe in its opener. Quarterback Quinn Ewers wasn’t perfect but had some highlights in the big win, while running back Bijan Robinson turned in 111 yards of total offense and a pair of scores. It was a solid start for Steve Sarkisian entering Year 2.

In another game that was unlikely to tell us much, Baylor beat Albany 69-10. The Bears spread the rock around on offense, with seven players receiving multiple carries out of the backfield and five players racking up multiple receptions. Albany totaled just 237 yards of offense.

The Cowboys were firing on all cylinders offensively in the passing game behind 406 yards passing and six total touchdowns from quarterback Spencer Sanders. But Oklahoma State didn’t close well thanks to issues running the ball in the second half and adjustment to the loss of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and Central Michigan fought back from a 51-15 deficit to make the final score 58-44.

Running back Deuce Vaughn paved the way for an easy 34-0 win over South Dakota with a 126-yard rushing performance that included one score. Three other players added rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Adrian Martinez wasn’t asked to do much, finishing with just 53 yards passing on 15 attempts. While the Wildcats need to finish better, a shutout in the opener is always a positive.

The Mountaineers played by far the most interesting game in the conference this week, narrowly falling to Pittsburgh despite a strong showing. It may have been one of the most impressive performances, too. If not for an untimely dropped pass by Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the fourth quarter that led to a pick-six, West Virginia may have won. Georgia quarterback transfer JT Daniels was fairly good in his debut, and the Mountaineers certainly have some weapons in Ford-Wheaton and huge freshman running back CJ Donaldson.

Another ho-hum performance against an overmatched opponent, Iowa State knocked off Southeast Missouri State 42-10. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw four touchdown passes, three to receiver Xavier Hutchinson as the Cyclones rolled. Next week’s road matchup against Iowa should give us a better idea whether to expect a real bounce-back year for the Cyclones after 2021’s disappointing 7-6 finish.

Starting quarterback Tyler Shough was injured and could miss time for the Red Raiders, but backup Donovan Smith came in and didn’t miss a beat, going 14-of-16 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley each topped 100 yards receiving as Texas Tech downed Murray State 63-10.

The only team in the conference other than West Virginia to face an FBS opponent, TCU turned things on after halftime following a sluggish start in a 38-13 win over Colorado. Electric return man Derius Davis broke things open after a tight first quarter, scoring on a 60-yard punt return in the second quarter. From there, Davis (who also scored on a 27-yard touchdown run) and the Horned Frogs outscored the Buffaloes 31-7 in the second half. The Horned Frogs could move up the Big 12 Power Rankings later in the month when games at SMU and against Oklahoma come up on the schedule.

The Jayhawks got off to a great start with a big win over Tennessee Tech, topping the Golden Eagles 56-10 and cruising from start to finish. Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 189 yards and a touchdown, while running back Devin Neal rushed for 108 yards and two scores on just four carries. Kansas will travel to West Virginia in Week 2 and to Houston in Week 3, so the road gets tougher quickly.

Want to see how this week’s power rankings compare to our previous edition? Check out the 2022 Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings here!

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game

For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Spencer Rattler jokes about playing against former teammate Jadon Haselwood

Spencer Rattler and Jadon Haselwood may have been teammates at Oklahoma, but now the former quarterback-wide receiver duo is readying to do battle against each other. Rattler is now leading South Carolina, and he’ll be looking to defeat Haselwood’s Arkansas squad on Saturday. Still, the Gamecocks quarterback is excited to look across the field and see a player and person he spent so much time with on and off the field.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reveals His College Football Top 5 Rankings

College football prognosticators are hard at work deciphering the best teams after Week 1. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin III offered his insight by ranking his top-five teams on Twitter. The former Heisman Trophy winner deviated from the consensus a tad by ranking Georgia first ahead of Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jase McClellan gives he thoughts on two-back sets with Jahmyr Gibbs ahead of Texas matchup

Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs are dangerous apart, but together they create a special backfield that could be impossible to stop for Alabama. During a trial run against Utah State, Gibbs and McClellan both had their chances to run the ball. Gibbs carried the football nine times for 93 yards, while McClellan amassed 23 yards on five carries. While quarterback Bryce Young took care of the offense against the Aggies, the running back tandem could have a lot more on their plate this upcoming Saturday against Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#College Football#Football Games#Big 12#American Football#The Big 12 Power Rankings#Sooners#Utep#Ucf#Ul Monroe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech

Former Southwest Conference rivals Houston and Texas Tech will face each other in a nonconference game Saturday. The No. 25 Cougars (1-0) are in the American Athletic Conference and will join the Big 12 next season. The 1-0 Red Raiders have been in the Big 12 since 1995, the year before the SWC dissolved.
LUBBOCK, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy