The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Benzinga
Dow Drops 100 Points; US Jobless Claims Fall Further Last Week
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 31,479.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 11,779.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 3,971.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
U.S. Dollar Rises As Recession Fears Push Euro To A 20-Year Low
(Tuesday Market Open) U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open despite economic turmoil overseas. Global stocks fell Monday and the euro slid to a 20-year low amid recession fears and fallout from the ongoing Nord Stream shutdown. However, news out of China that the country plans to accelerate its stimulus program of providing liquidity to its banks helped to turn stocks around. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% and the Europe Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4%. The London FTSE 100, German DAX, and the French CAC 40 respectively rose 0.23%, 0.95%, and 0.46%.
US stocks jump as signs of weaker growth and slower inflation offer hope for a less hawkish Fed
US stocks climbed and the Nasdaq snapped a seven-session losing streak Wednesday as traders took in fresh economic indicators. The Beige Book survey found that US economic growth is set to weaken further, while inflation is showing signs of cooling off. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said policymakers will fight...
investing.com
Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback. The dollar index rose 0.547% after the Institute...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation.
Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
investing.com
SGX Nifty Futures Up, Indicate Strong Opening on Dalal Street: Global Cues
Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was trading 0.71% or 125.5 points higher at 9 am on Thursday, indicating a strong opening on Dalal Street. Further, the Dow Jones Futures and Nasdaq 100 Futures traded flat. Major indices...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish with first back-to-back gains in 2 weeks as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday with their first back-to-back gains in two weeks, as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank is determined to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 26.31 points, or 0.7%, to finish at 4,006.18.
Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
investing.com
Gold Notches First Weekly Gain to Stop 3 Weeks of Bleeding
Investing.com -- Gold had its first weekly gain in four as the dollar retreated further on Friday from its biggest rally in two decades, allowing bullion to somewhat reinforce its standing as a safe haven. The benchmark gold futures contract on New York’s Comex, December, settled up $8.40, or 0.8%,...
Stocks, bond yields rise after record ECB rate hike, Powell comments
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Global stocks and government bond yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank was "strongly committed" to controlling inflation.
Benzinga
US Stocks Flat, Crude Oil Rises 2%
U.S. stocks traded almost flat in volatile trading on Thursday following the release of jobless claims data. The Dow traded up 0.04% to 31,592.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 11,783.70. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.04% to 3,981.65. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by 0.9%...
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
Asian benchmarks rose Friday, cheered by gains on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve chairman assured markets over expected interest rate increases. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in afternoon trading to 28,242.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7% to 6,894.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.6% to 19,339.03, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.8% to 3,261.34. Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. “Ongoing recovery in the risk environment could provide a positive backdrop for the Asia session to end the week, although Chinese equities still seem to be finding some difficulty in tapping on the improved...
kitco.com
Will the ETH Merge Help Crypto? How Fed Policy and The Merge Will Affect Markets - Benjamin Cowen
Benjamin Cowen is Founder of Into the CryptoVerse. He discussed the upcoming ETH Merge, Fed policy, and geopolitical events with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
msn.com
U.S. stocks open higher as investors assess Fed rate outlook, await key speeches
U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, shaking off modest weakness seen earlier after The Wall Street Journal reported that policy makers appeared to be on track to deliver another 75 basis-point rate increase this month. Investors were also awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, among other senior...
investing.com
ECB Raises Key Rates by 75 Basis Points to Tame Record Inflation
Investing.com -- The European Central Bank raised its three official interest rates by 75 basis points each, its biggest ever single move in interest rates, and warned of more hikes to come, as it struggles to bring record high inflation back under control. The Frankfurt-based central bank raised its key...
Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
