u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6

MARKETS
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform

Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour

STOCKS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Up Slightly Despite Fed Chairman's Hawkish Comments

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) rose in Thursday trading along with traditional risky assets after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mixed with better-than-expected jobs data increased the probability of tighter monetary policy. During a question-and-answer session held by the Cato Institute on Thursday, Powell reiterated the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Will the ETH Merge Help Crypto? How Fed Policy and The Merge Will Affect Markets - Benjamin Cowen

Benjamin Cowen is Founder of Into the CryptoVerse. He discussed the upcoming ETH Merge, Fed policy, and geopolitical events with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Nobel laureate in economics: Bitcoin is worth nothing - Eugene Fama

Guest(s): Eugene Fama Robert R. McCormick Distinguished Professor of Finance, University of Chica. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands raises $110 million

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-based blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands has raised $110 million from investors, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company said the fund raising values the company "similar to its previous funding round" but did not specify its new valuation. In July, Animoca...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last

The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently...
MARKETS
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
MARKETS

