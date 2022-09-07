Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform
Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Who Predicted May 2021 Market Crash: ‘Now Is the Time to Buy’ Bitcoin
A popular cryptocurrency analyst who predicted May 2021’s Bitcoin ($BTC) market crash has suggested that based on a little-known model, “now is the time to buy” the flagship cryptocurrency, and not to sell it. In a series of tweets, the pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave...
Bitcoin falls below critical $19,000 mark as September woes pile up
Bitcoin’s brief summer rally is over, with the crypto falling back below the $19,000 support level on Wednesday. Bitcoin fell as low as $18,500 late Tuesday as the original cryptocurrency confronted a series of headwinds that have driven it to its lowest price in nearly two years. The currency...
u.today
Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Up Slightly Despite Fed Chairman's Hawkish Comments
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) rose in Thursday trading along with traditional risky assets after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mixed with better-than-expected jobs data increased the probability of tighter monetary policy. During a question-and-answer session held by the Cato Institute on Thursday, Powell reiterated the Fed’s...
kitco.com
Will the ETH Merge Help Crypto? How Fed Policy and The Merge Will Affect Markets - Benjamin Cowen
Benjamin Cowen is Founder of Into the CryptoVerse. He discussed the upcoming ETH Merge, Fed policy, and geopolitical events with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
kitco.com
Nobel laureate in economics: Bitcoin is worth nothing - Eugene Fama
Guest(s): Eugene Fama Robert R. McCormick Distinguished Professor of Finance, University of Chica. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
dailyhodl.com
Major Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Makes Cosmic Leap As Metaverse Tokens ApeCoin, Flow, and Axie Infinity Rally
Ethereum (ETH)-competitor Cosmos (ATOM) is surging as the crypto markets spark a comeback led by the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) and a handful of metaverse tokens. Cosmos, which is a layer-1 blockchain, rose from a seven-day low of $11.67 on September 6th to $16.54, a staggering 41.7% increase. ATOM...
kitco.com
Crypto gaming firm Animoca Brands raises $110 million
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-based blockchain gaming developer Animoca Brands has raised $110 million from investors, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company said the fund raising values the company "similar to its previous funding round" but did not specify its new valuation. In July, Animoca...
CoinDesk
After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last
The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
$600M Liquidated In Crypto: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Longs See Max Pain
More than $600 million was liquidated from crypto markets on Friday as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD shed over 10% of their value in a single day. What Happened: Around 132,400 traders were liquidated in the last 24 hours as a result of the negative price action, as per data from CoinGlass.
u.today
Legendary Trader John Bollinger on Ethereum Price: "Must Be Time to Pay Attention"
In a recent tweet, legendary trader John Bollinger claims that it must be time to pay attention to Ethereum’s price action. As noted by the veteran chartist, the second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at the upper band of the Bollinger Band (BB) indicator. When the distance between the lower...
