ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies AKTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akoustis Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Akoustis Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for PTC Therapeutics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PTC Therapeutics PTCT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PTC Therapeutics has an average price target of $57.5 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $46.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Phreesia Earnings Preview

Phreesia PHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Phreesia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74. Phreesia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Vornado Realty

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Vornado Realty VNO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Rev Group#Revg#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eps
TheStreet

DocuSign Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Billings Outlook

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares surged higher Friday after the online signature vending group posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook. DocuSign which has been struggling to hold investor interest as pandemic-era restrictions bring more and more professionals back to the office, earned 44 cents per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts on a non-GAAP basis by around 2 cents per share.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?

RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Karyopharm Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $11.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $7.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AEye Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Pro data, AEye LIDR reported Q2 sales of $706 thousand. Earnings fell to a loss of $26.47 million, resulting in a 6.37% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, AEye brought in $1.08 million in sales but lost $24.88 million in earnings. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Earnings data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Ameren Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ameren AEE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ameren. The company has an average price target of $94.86 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $87.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for EQT

EQT EQT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $55.0 versus the current price of EQT at $47.25, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated EQT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Analysts Have This to Say About Saia

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Saia SAIA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Saia. The company has an average price target of $234.82 with a high of $268.00 and a low of $180.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ADCT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of ADC Therapeutics at $6.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy