DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares surged higher Friday after the online signature vending group posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook. DocuSign which has been struggling to hold investor interest as pandemic-era restrictions bring more and more professionals back to the office, earned 44 cents per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts on a non-GAAP basis by around 2 cents per share.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO