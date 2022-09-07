Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies AKTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akoustis Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Akoustis Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for PTC Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PTC Therapeutics PTCT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PTC Therapeutics has an average price target of $57.5 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $46.00.
Benzinga
Phreesia Earnings Preview
Phreesia PHR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-09-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Phreesia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74. Phreesia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Analyst Ratings for Vornado Realty
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Vornado Realty VNO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
DocuSign Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Billings Outlook
DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares surged higher Friday after the online signature vending group posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook. DocuSign which has been struggling to hold investor interest as pandemic-era restrictions bring more and more professionals back to the office, earned 44 cents per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts on a non-GAAP basis by around 2 cents per share.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Reinvesting dividends from these stocks could double your principal in about six years.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
tipranks.com
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Wall Street has endured a rough stretch, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite respectively losing as much as 24% and 34% of their value. When uncertainty arises, dividend stocks are a smart place to put your money to work. These passive-income powerhouses have the necessary catalysts to make patient...
Where Karyopharm Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $11.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $7.00.
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.
AEye Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Pro data, AEye LIDR reported Q2 sales of $706 thousand. Earnings fell to a loss of $26.47 million, resulting in a 6.37% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, AEye brought in $1.08 million in sales but lost $24.88 million in earnings. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Earnings data...
Benzinga
Where Ameren Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ameren AEE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ameren. The company has an average price target of $94.86 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $87.00.
3 Cheap Stocks Investors Can Confidently Buy Right Now
There are still plenty of bargains in the market.
Expert Ratings for EQT
EQT EQT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $55.0 versus the current price of EQT at $47.25, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated EQT...
11 Analysts Have This to Say About Saia
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Saia SAIA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Saia. The company has an average price target of $234.82 with a high of $268.00 and a low of $180.00.
Expert Ratings for ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics ADCT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of ADC Therapeutics at $6.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
