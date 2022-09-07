Read full article on original website
Did The Queen Of England Own A Lake House In Minnesota?
Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign. Now, I'm not obsessed with the Royal family like a lot of people, but I am kind of a history nerd, so I did watch a lot of news and read a lot of articles yesterday. I...
Are Minnesota Grandkids Spoiled? Where Does Minnesota Rank?
Grandparents often spoil their grandchildren and you could argue that is their job. Coventry Direct launched a survey ranking states on how grandparents spoil their grandkids. They asked over 2000 grandchildren across America to rate from 1 to 5 how often their grandparents spoil them, then tallied the score of each state to find the winners.
Hearing Impaired Contestant on DWTS is from Minnesota
Some people love the show Dancing with the Stars and others couldn't care less. I fall in the middle of that group. If there is a contestant that's on the show that I "know" or I'm curious about, I would like to see how they do. The show used to...
Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart
If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next. It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Minnesotans Share What Movie Still Makes Them Cry Every Time They View It
Before Labor Day Weekend, we asked you, Central Minnesota, what movie still makes you cry every time you watch it, and you once again came through and gave us SO many answers. We combed through the answers on our Facebook page and here are some of the most popular and unique answers you gave us!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
Sorry South Dakota, Cinnamon Rolls Have No Business Near Chili
There is nothing like when the weather turns cold, and you're able to make your own special recipe for making a pot of chili. I like to mainly just use meat and beans with mine. But, that is something that is also up for discussion; in Texas, they don't use...
Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to honk your horn in Minnesota?
Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article). I find this hard to believe. So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal? What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them? And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder? Please explain. Thank you.
Famous Movie & TV Actor Talks About Growing Up In Iowa [WATCH]
This famous actor has performed lots of amazing roles on TV and in Movies but he's never forgotten about his Iowa roots. Ashton Kutcher has been in successful TV shows such as That 70's Show, Two And A Half Men, The Ranch, and The Boys. Some of his movies include...
Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing
We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
After pickle pizza took State Fair by storm, Minneapolis pizzeria launches its own version
Pickle Pizza was arguably the big food talking point at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair, and its success has convinced an acclaimed Minneapolis pizzeria to launch its own version. Slice Minneapolis, has locations at 519 E. Hennepin Ave. and Midtown Global Market, announced that starting Thursday, a Dill Pickle Ranch...
Paralyzed Minnesota Hockey Player Comes Out As Gay On Social Media
December 30, 2011, a date that changed the life of one Minnesota hockey player, as that was the date in which he became paralyzed from the chest down through the fracturing of two vertebrae and severing his spinal cord when he was checked from behind and went head-first into the boards during a Minnesota high school hockey game. The former prep player that we just referenced is Jack Jablonski, and today on Twitter he came out as being gay.
