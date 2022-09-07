ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Get Out If You Hear These 5 Secret Codes In A Minnesota Walmart

If you hear any of these 5 very serious secret codes broadcast on the intercom in a Minnesota Walmart you really need to consider what you are going to do next. It's kinda sad but you really have to be careful because you never know what's going to happen when you are out shopping these days.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Hot 104.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
MIX 108

Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
WTIP

Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season

The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to honk your horn in Minnesota?

Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article). I find this hard to believe. So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal? What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them? And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder? Please explain. Thank you.
FUN 104

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
Hot 104.7

Paralyzed Minnesota Hockey Player Comes Out As Gay On Social Media

December 30, 2011, a date that changed the life of one Minnesota hockey player, as that was the date in which he became paralyzed from the chest down through the fracturing of two vertebrae and severing his spinal cord when he was checked from behind and went head-first into the boards during a Minnesota high school hockey game. The former prep player that we just referenced is Jack Jablonski, and today on Twitter he came out as being gay.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

