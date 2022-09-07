Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living emergency declared by Birmingham City Council
A cost of living emergency has been declared in Birmingham, requiring a "pandemic-level of response". In a speech, city council leader Ian Ward said there were "more difficult times ahead" which would negatively impact "every person" in the city. The authority plans to rapidly deploy resources to support residents and...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
For $230 a night, you and 12 friends can rent out a 16th-century castle in Scotland that was once in ruins. Take a look inside.
Fenton Tower on the east coast of Scotland was built in the 16th century and stood in ruins for more than 300 years until it was completely restored.
BBC
Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire
The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
BBC
Public advised to check Leicestershire events
People who were due to attend events in Leicestershire and Rutland this weekend are being advised to check if they are still proceeding. While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the death of the Queen, others have made the decision to continue. The government has said such decisions are...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
South Scotland golden eagle project hits milestone with six new chicks
A golden eagle conservation project has passed a new milestone as six more chicks have been relocated to southern Scotland. The new additions bring the total population to 39 - the highest number recorded in the area in 300 years. The chicks were transported from the Scottish Highlands this summer...
BBC
Advice to check Derbyshire events following Queen's death
People due to attend events this weekend are being advised to check if they are proceeding, following the death of the Queen. The government has said decisions to suspend or proceed with events were at the discretion of organisers and advised people to check arrangements. Some events in Derby and...
BBC
Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man arrested at Birmingham Airport
A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing, police have said. While no-one was killed in the blast, about 250 people were injured in what was described as the UK mainland's largest bomb since World War Two. The suspect was held at Birmingham Airport on...
WATCH: Manchester United Fans Beg Erling Haaland To Join Them
Erling Haaland was taking a nice stroll through the streets of Manchester yesterday, when a couple of Manchester United fans made a request.
BBC
West Ham v FCSB: Hammers boss Moyes eyes Europa Conference League success
West Ham boss David Moyes said he would "love to be in a position to win" the Europa Conference League as they get their campaign under way on Thursday. The Hammers face FCSB in their first group game at the London Stadium. Moyes' men reached the semi-finals of the Europa...
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
BBC
Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest make 22nd summer signing by bringing in ex-Tottenham defender
Nottingham Forest have made their 22nd signing of the summer by bringing in right-back Serge Aurier, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast captain can join the City Ground club after the closure of the transfer window as his contract with Villarreal had expired. Aurier spent four years at Tottenham...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Rashford, Redmond, Luiz, Icardi, Mata, Tuchel, Potter
Manchester United are ready to open talks with English striker Marcus Rashford, 24, over a new contract after his impressive start to the season. (Sun) Southampton's 28-year-old English winger Nathan Redmond is set for a medical with Besiktas before the Turkish transfer window closes on Thursday. (Turkish Football, via Hampshire Live)
BBC
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland
Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
BBC
Whitchurch £13.1m swimming pool given go-ahead
Work on a new swimming pool and fitness centre should start as soon as possible with inflation expected to push costs higher, a council has said. Plans for the £13.1m facility in Whitchurch were backed by Shropshire Council's cabinet on Wednesday. Councillor Cecilia Motley said it hoped to appoint...
Ministers cut NHS Covid jabs ad budget by 63% despite winter wave fears
Exclusive: Government accused of complacency as funding to promote Covid and flu vaccines reduced to £4m
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Merseyside and Cheshire pay tribute
People in Merseyside and Cheshire have been sharing memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram reflected on "fond" memories of lunching with the "remarkable monarch" when she visited Liverpool in 2008. He recalled how "she was a fan of the Scouse...
Naby Keita 'Ahead Of Schedule' In Recovery From Injury In Boost To Liverpool
Guinea international is yet to feature for Reds this season.
