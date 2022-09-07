Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank to Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Castine Center improvements will expand the types of events the venue can hold
Like many 20-something year old structures that have completely dodged renovation, the Castine Center at Pelican Park near Mandeville needed a face-lift. Thanks to a $2.7 million upgrade, the largest events center in St. Tammany Parish is beginning to look very good for its age. Workers are currently putting the...
NOLA.com
30,000 ducks ready for Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser at City Park's Big Lake Saturday
Close to 30,000 rubber ducks will take the plunge at City Park's Big Lake Saturday at noon, with one of the sponsored yellow fowl being worth $5,000. The Second Harvest Food Bank Duck Derby fundraiser will see the yellow quackers launched at 2 p.m. Each of the ducks has a...
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
Community members pick up groceries at drive-thru food pantry at DePaul Community Health Center
On the second Friday of every month, the DePaul Community Health Center partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute free groceries through a drive-thru food pantry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bizneworleans.com
‘BOGO’ Deal for Vue Orleans Attraction atop the Four Seasons
NEW ORLEANS — During September, Louisiana residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased to Vue Orleans, the multimedia cultural experience at the top of the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely...
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? Theater, Tattoos, and the Oldies!!
Support New Orleans’ local theatre scene with the Crescent City Stage Company’s first play – Pantomime. Set in the Caribbean island of Tobago, the play uses fast-paced comedy and dark humor to examine power dynamics and the effects of colonialism. The play opens tonight and will run through September 25th at Loyola University’s Marquette Theater.
NOLA.com
Convenience store graffiti masterpiece pops up in Bridge City: Jay and Silent Bob are back
Who knew a boarded-up convenience store in Bridge City could be the Louvre?. A graffiti artist recently stenciled portraits of two iconic characters from the cult movie “Clerks” on the plywood protecting the windows of a derelict filling station convenience store at 1020 Bridge City Ave. "Clerks" centered...
NOLA.com
Historic Dew Drop opens season with a standard-bearer of early NO jazz
The historic Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, built in 1895 in Mandeville and revered as one of the oldest unaltered rural jazz halls in America, opens a new season of concerts on Sept. 17 with the renown clarinetist, bandleader, composer, historian and educator, Dr. Michael White & the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
NOLA.com
Off St. Charles Ave., in the Quarter and on Lake Pontchartrain: Luxe home choices for $1M+ offer variety
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
WDSU
City of New Orleans to host two, final utility assistance events
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will host two more events to help residents struggling to pay their high utility bills. The first will take place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East. The final event is scheduled for sometime in October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Kenner taps Telemundo anchor to head up Hispanic community engagement: 'The city is here for them'
Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has tapped longtime Telemundo New Orleans anchor and news director Valeria Kawas to head up the city's outreach to the Hispanic community, which makes up roughly a quarter of the population. In her new role as Kenner's cultural coordinator, Kawas said she hopes to bridge the...
KTAL
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag. The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench. The discarded bag was on the top...
NOLA.com
Man who fired shots inside Pontchartrain Park church is former New Orleans police officer
Darryl Dean, 63, is a familiar figure in the Pontchartrain Park subdivision, where neighbors say the disabled military veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant sits outside his brick ranch house waving at passersby and warding off potential criminals. "He keeps it safe. ... He'll be watching the neighborhood. And...
NewOrleans.Com
The Top Arab-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans
We are highlighting some of our favorite restaurants and businesses where you can celebrate the culture, heritage, and food that has been contributed by Americans of Arab descent in the New Orleans area. Let’s celebrate the way we do best – by eating. Lebanon’s Cafe. Chef-Owner Hussain...
On Bourbon Street, she’s a scientist at the stove
At Royal Sonesta New Orleans, nobody is better in the hotel's main kitchen than Latrelle Selestan.
NOLA.com
Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish presents Crystal Elephant awards
The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish awarded its Crystal Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award to Boysie Bollinger and Joe Canizaro during a recent gala at Metairie Country Club. The patron party was sponsored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who was the guest speaker for the event. Proceeds from the event...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
NOLA.com
Uptown New Orleans church heavily damaged by fire: 'I could just sit down and cry'
An Uptown New Orleans church erupted in flames on Friday morning, prompting a 3-alarm response from the New Orleans Fire Department, which contained it to the steepled church building just off Magazine Street. There were no injuries, fire officials said, but the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church sustained heavy fire damage....
Comments / 0