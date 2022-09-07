Read full article on original website
thecinemaholic.com
Is Margaux on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?
Directed by Steven C. Miller, ‘Margaux’ is a horror thriller movie that revolves around a group of college friends who have rented out a smart house to enjoy their weekend to the fullest. The new residents are captivated by the capabilities of the Artificial Intelligence, Margaux, who controls everything on the property. However, the friends soon realize that not everything is as awe-inspiring as they might have liked, and the AI has far more sinister plans than they could have dreamed.
Is Wedding Season Based on a True Story or a Book?
The Disney+/Hulu series ‘Wedding Season’ is a British action thriller created by Oliver Lyttelton. It stars Rosa Salazar (‘Brand New Cherry Flavor‘) as Katie, a mysterious woman who comes under suspicion of killing her new husband and in-laws. As a result, Katie is forced to go on the run and drags her ex-lover, Stefan, along with her. The dark and witty series slowly unveils Katie’s past, her romance with Stefan, and her twisted motivations. Therefore, viewers must wonder whether the series is inspired by actual incidents, news reports, or a book adaptation. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about the inspiration behind ‘Wedding Season.’
Harley Quinn Season 3 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained
HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ is an adult-animated series that revolves around the shenanigans that the titular character (Kaley Cuoco) and her crew get into in Gotham and beyond. In Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 9, titled ‘Climax at Jazzapajizza,’ Bruce shows his newly resurrected zombie parents what he has done to their ancestral home, all giddy and without a care in the world. He doesn’t realize until later that his actions have caused a zombie apocalypse. Although this isn’t part of her initial plan, Ivy (Lake Bell) adapts to the situation and begins taking control of the zombies. Meanwhile, Harley’s transformation to become a force for good continues, and she convinces the Bat-family to let her try to dissuade Ivy from her plans. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Call of the Night Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the tenth episode of ‘Yofukashi no Uta’ or ‘Call of the Night,’ Midori invites people to Maid Cafe Vamp where she works as a waitress. She later takes Nazuna and Kou to the cafe where they meet Arisa. Unfortunately, they are shocked to find out that a customer has captured and uploaded her private images on a public platform. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Call of the Night’ episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!!!
What is the Sekai Taikai Tournament in Cobra Kai? Is It a Real Karate Tournament?
Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ takes place 34 years after the first ‘Karate Kid’ film. Despite the fact that more than three decades have passed, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) hasn’t been able to forget his defeat against Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). When the first season begins, Johnny is unable to hold on to a job and has a non-existent relationship with his son Robby. In contrast, Daniel is a successful car dealership owner with a lovely family. Old rivalries resurface between the two when Johnny reopens the titular dojo. As a show, ‘Cobra Kai’ flips the script from the original film, focusing on Johnny’s perspective. As other characters from the films begin to reappear, Johnny and Daniel realize that they must team up to protect their students.
