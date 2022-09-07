HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ is an adult-animated series that revolves around the shenanigans that the titular character (Kaley Cuoco) and her crew get into in Gotham and beyond. In Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 9, titled ‘Climax at Jazzapajizza,’ Bruce shows his newly resurrected zombie parents what he has done to their ancestral home, all giddy and without a care in the world. He doesn’t realize until later that his actions have caused a zombie apocalypse. Although this isn’t part of her initial plan, Ivy (Lake Bell) adapts to the situation and begins taking control of the zombies. Meanwhile, Harley’s transformation to become a force for good continues, and she convinces the Bat-family to let her try to dissuade Ivy from her plans. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 3 episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO