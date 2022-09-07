ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Axios Des Moines

West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture

An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall."Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year. Don't tip over, mister. Photo courtesy of David Zahn
WEST DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa Almanac: First Air Mail Drop in Des Moines

Today marks a special milestone for the post office in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 8, 1920, the first sack of air mail, delivered by a military pilot, arrived in Des Moines, part of the new transcontinental route. Professor Jeff Stein has the details on the whole story on the Iowa Almanac. Learn more historic things that have occurred everyday in IOWA history by visiting www.iowaalmanac.com.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

New Business Access Loop Open in Johnston

(Johnston, IA) -- A new business access loop is open in Johnston starting today. The city says the new loop will include access to Sonic, Bandit Burrito, Jimmy John's, and Paglia' s Pizza is now open. The city says signs are in place to direct drivers through the new route. More information is available on the City of Johnston's website.
JOHNSTON, IA
Business
Des Moines Business Record

Partnership honors companies for contribution to region’s economic vitality

The Greater Des Moines Partnership recognized the 2022 Economic Impact Award winners on Wednesday. At left is the winner of the Entrepreneur Champion award, Jon Kallen, managing partner of Jennings Kallen Advisors. At right is Chris Costa, president and CEO at Knapp Properties and chair of the Partnership's Economic Development Board. See photos of all the winners on the Partnership’s Facebook page. Photo submitted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract

Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
POLK COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

SBA backs more than $6.5M in Central Iowa loans in August

The U.S. Small Business Administration backed 13 loans to Central Iowa businesses totaling $6,529,200 in August. The loans will help those small businesses create 69 new jobs and retain 132 local jobs, according to data released by the SBA and compiled for Central Iowa companies by the Business Record. The...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Heidi Anfinson finishes parole

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Two suspects jailed in fatal shooting in Des Moines

Des Moines, IA- Two suspects are now charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Des Moines. Radio Iowa reports that, at about 11:30 on Monday night, Des Moines police were called to Methodist Medical Center to investigate a woman who’d been shot. The 23-year-old was dropped off by...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ames

Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend? Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The […]
AMES, IA

