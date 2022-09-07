Read full article on original website
Des Moines Business Record
City of Des Moines considering buying mostly vacant downtown office building, parking garage for $40.6 million
The city of Des Moines would purchase property owned by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. at 1200 Locust St. and a parking garage under a proposal that will be considered by the City Council on Monday. Photo special to the Business Record. The former Nationwide building in downtown Des Moines’ Western...
West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture
An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall."Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year. Don't tip over, mister. Photo courtesy of David Zahn
weareiowa.com
Iowa Almanac: First Air Mail Drop in Des Moines
Today marks a special milestone for the post office in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 8, 1920, the first sack of air mail, delivered by a military pilot, arrived in Des Moines, part of the new transcontinental route. Professor Jeff Stein has the details on the whole story on the Iowa Almanac. Learn more historic things that have occurred everyday in IOWA history by visiting www.iowaalmanac.com.
iheart.com
New Business Access Loop Open in Johnston
(Johnston, IA) -- A new business access loop is open in Johnston starting today. The city says the new loop will include access to Sonic, Bandit Burrito, Jimmy John's, and Paglia' s Pizza is now open. The city says signs are in place to direct drivers through the new route. More information is available on the City of Johnston's website.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police will focus traffic safety operation on impaired driving
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Drivers over in West Des Moines should be aware of a traffic safety operation upcoming. The police department will be conducting a joint traffic safety operation focusing on impaired driving on Friday. This operation will be conducted during the evening hours and focus on...
Des Moines Business Record
Partnership honors companies for contribution to region’s economic vitality
The Greater Des Moines Partnership recognized the 2022 Economic Impact Award winners on Wednesday. At left is the winner of the Entrepreneur Champion award, Jon Kallen, managing partner of Jennings Kallen Advisors. At right is Chris Costa, president and CEO at Knapp Properties and chair of the Partnership's Economic Development Board. See photos of all the winners on the Partnership’s Facebook page. Photo submitted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Des Moines Business Record
SBA backs more than $6.5M in Central Iowa loans in August
The U.S. Small Business Administration backed 13 loans to Central Iowa businesses totaling $6,529,200 in August. The loans will help those small businesses create 69 new jobs and retain 132 local jobs, according to data released by the SBA and compiled for Central Iowa companies by the Business Record. The...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Iowa woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022
The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights.
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
KBUR
Two suspects jailed in fatal shooting in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA- Two suspects are now charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Des Moines. Radio Iowa reports that, at about 11:30 on Monday night, Des Moines police were called to Methodist Medical Center to investigate a woman who’d been shot. The 23-year-old was dropped off by...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 9
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Mousab Hani Alomyan, 21, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is...
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Ames
Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend? Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The […]
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
