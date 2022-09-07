ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 KFFM

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic

Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail. Murray also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Festival#Sunfair Parade#Coins Collectables#Www Yakimaparades C
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue

Yakima city crews continue work around the city of Yakima upgrading signals and fixing roads before the fall and winter months. City crew will be busy Wednesday with a traffic signal upgrade that will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 7th Avenue. The work happens 7:00 am to 1:00...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit

Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe

The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
CHELAN, WA
107.3 KFFM

This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing

Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Marijuana Licenses – September 2022

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3; cannabis processor. Application type: added/change of location/in lieu. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy