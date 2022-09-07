ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima

The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
SELAH, WA
Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic

Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail. Murray also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
YAKIMA, WA
Goat Rocks Fire Threatens Homes Forces Closure

U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed and the Packwood area is under a Level 2 evacuation as the Goat Rocks Fire threatens homes and property in the area. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 5 miles east of Packwood and is more than 150 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing.
PACKWOOD, WA
Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit

Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
YAKIMA, WA
Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday

Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe

The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing

Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
YAKIMA, WA
