Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
Major Road Work on I-82 Starts Wednesday in Yakima
The major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street starts on Wednesday. Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks. The first 24-hour...
Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail. Murray also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
Goat Rocks Fire Threatens Homes Forces Closure
U.S. 12 over White Pass remains closed and the Packwood area is under a Level 2 evacuation as the Goat Rocks Fire threatens homes and property in the area. Lewis County Emergency Management officials say the fire is burning 5 miles east of Packwood and is more than 150 acres. It was started by lightning last month but recently grew under the prime fire conditions the state is currently experiencing.
Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit
Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday
Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.
Yakima Officials Want Federal Dollars to Keep You Safe
The Yakima County Commissioners and officials from the Yakama Nation are hoping for an influx of federal money to help create more safety in the Yakima Valley. The Commissioners and the Nation recently sent a letter requesting funds to Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell, and Representative Dan Newhouse. Officials...
7 Mouth-watering Desserts You Can Only Find in Yakima Valley, WA
There are several posh desserts that you can only find in the Yakima Valley. Sure, you will see variations of these mouth-watering desserts in other cities, states, and regions, but nobody does them better than we do. Think of ordering one of these unique, flavorful, and incredible desserts the next...
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima is Coming. Want Tix?
It's been 130 years in the making. The event in Yakima that everyone looks forward to each year is almost here. The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, September 23rd - October 2nd. We're beginning to get excited around here. Celebrating 130 years of family fun, The Central Washington State...
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
Filling The Tank Tuesday Yakima? You’ll Find Cheaper Gas
Back from the long Labor Day weekend drivers in Yakima continue to see lower gas prices. In fact prices in Yakima are down 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $4.43 a gallon today according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in the valley. Prices are cheaper than...
Are You Prepared For a Disaster Yakima? It’s Preparedness Month
Are you prepared for a natural disaster? Could you survive without power for more than 3 days? The American Red Cross Northwest Region and the Washington State Department of Health urges everyone to get ready by making preparedness a priority this September during National Preparedness Month. We've seen our share...
Looking for Fun? 2022 Naches Sportsmans’ Days Happening Now
The weekend afternoon Labor Day will always be Naches, Washington's time to throw their town shindig! Sportsmans' Days have arrived. Friday, September 9th from now until 10 pm and will kick back up tomorrow between 12 pm - 11 pm once more!. Why Should I Attend?. Here Are Some Reason's.
Where to Get 40 CENTS OFF Gasoline in Yakima TODAY ONLY?
We heard a rumor that Circle K is giving customers 40 cents off fuel on Thursday, September 1st, have you heard about this, too? Of course, as soon as we heard this I asked the universe, "Where do I go get 40 cents off gasoline in Yakima today only?!" There...
See All the Tasty Food in Ellensburg at the Kittitas County Fair
Monday, September 5th is the last day of the Kittitas County Fair in Ellensburg. There is so much still to see at the Kittitas County Fair, from the fun rides for the kids and young adults, to the Frontier Village throwback log cabins, to the tasty food vendors!. I got...
