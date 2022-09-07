ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6

The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Tommy Henry
FOX Sports

White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Luis Liberato, Designate Cam Gallagher

The Padres have selected outfielder Luis Liberato onto the MLB roster. Catcher Cam Gallagher was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot, while Austin Nola is headed to the paternity list in an active roster move. Liberato, 26, is headed to the big leagues for the first time....
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy