San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies will square off on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. The Miami Marlins are 55-79, officially eliminated from playoff...
Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
FOX Sports
Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
FOX Sports
White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game
Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
Padres walk it off against Dodgers in bottom of 10th
The Padres got a much needed victory over the Dodgers to help their wild card positioning with a walk-off 5-4 win in 10 innings. After falling behind 1-0 in the 1st inning on a solo home run from Freddie Freeman, Trent Grisham put the Padres on top.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 9
The Dodgers roll into San Diego tonight with nothing on the line, while the Padres are clinging to a three-game lead on the Brewers for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Los Angeles will send Dustin May to the mound, weather permitting. May has been good against...
Padres Select Luis Liberato, Designate Cam Gallagher
The Padres have selected outfielder Luis Liberato onto the MLB roster. Catcher Cam Gallagher was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot, while Austin Nola is headed to the paternity list in an active roster move. Liberato, 26, is headed to the big leagues for the first time....
