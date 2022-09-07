This year's D23 Expo is officially proving that you can fly. On Friday, during Walt Disney Studios' panel at the convention, fans were treated to the first official look at Peter Pan and Wendy, the latest live-action remake to enter the studio's arsenal. The film, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, released its first official teaser poster, and also showcased footage to those within the room at D23. While it doesn't look like that footage will make its way online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak has a description of what it entailed.

