The Ringer
500th Episode Call-In Spectacular!
We did it—500 episodes! To celebrate, Sean, Amanda, and Bobby are taking your calls and answering your burning questions about their favorite episodes, movie theater experiences, Big-Pic bits, and the future of the show. Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins. Producer: Bobby Wagner.
The Ringer
‘GOD DID’ and Hov Did
Justin and Micah discuss DJ Khaled’s latest, GOD DID, and what Khaled projects represent. They conclude by breaking down Jay-Z’s verse on the album’s title track.
Bendita Films Swoops On Chilling Croatian Thriller ‘The Uncle’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Spain’s Bendita Films (“The Clash”) has scooped international sales rights to twisted and suspenseful production “The Uncle” (“Stric”) ahead of its market screening at the Toronto Festival. “We’re thrilled to represent the brilliant debut feature from David Kapac and Andrija Mardešić, a captivating, oppressive thriller with humorous notes that will surely surprise international audiences with its unsettling atmosphere and inventive narrative structure,” stated Luis Renart, CEO-sales & acquisitions at Bendita Films. Written and directed in tandem by Kapac and Mardešić, the project garnered a special jury mention in July at the Proxima strand which has replaced East of the West at the...
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 9
Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer break down the latest episode of The Challenge. They talk about this week’s challenge and the strategy with the pegs (1:00), the dissolution of “Benzo” (20:06), and what’s coming in next week’s supersized episode (40:10). Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Tyson...
The Ringer
Why Did Otto Hightower Suggest Rhaenyra Marry Aegon?
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 3 of House of the Dragon in which Otto Hightower tries to convince Viserys to have his daughter Rhaenyra and his baby son Aegon marry each other. They talk about why this was a strategic misstep from the otherwise shrewd Otto and what might have pressured him to approach Viserys with this idea.
ComicBook
Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy Releases Poster, Debuts First Footage at D23 Expo
This year's D23 Expo is officially proving that you can fly. On Friday, during Walt Disney Studios' panel at the convention, fans were treated to the first official look at Peter Pan and Wendy, the latest live-action remake to enter the studio's arsenal. The film, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, released its first official teaser poster, and also showcased footage to those within the room at D23. While it doesn't look like that footage will make its way online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak has a description of what it entailed.
The Ringer
‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Doing Something Unique
Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of Industry and how a Mad Men reference reveals that this show is on another level (1:00). Then they talk about the second season of Reservation Dogs and what makes it like a Richard Linklater film (35:22), before talking briefly about two new shows; The Patient and Paper Girls (44:41).
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Discussion and Thoughts
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 3, “Second of His Name.” They start by discussing their overall thoughts on the episode (2:15), before answering some listener questions about the show (15:05). Later, they ask the important question: Who is the king of Westerosi f---bois (37:00)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (48:45), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full book-spoiling detail (1:09:37).
Collider
Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Sets Release Window
Disney's on a roll with their live-action adaptations, and not even the prequels will escape the treatment! At the 2022 D23 Expo, during the event's Disney and Pixar panel, attendees were the first to hear the breaking news about the upcoming The Lion King prequel. Disney revealed the movie's official title to be Mufasa: The Lion King and gave us a window for its release date. Long live the king!
The Ringer
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Deep Dive
Joanna and Mal return to Middle Earth and talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They take a look at the opening snapshot of the show’s critical reception and overall impressions (06:41). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode itself, with all the juicy plot details and character moments (16:59). Later, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (88:41).
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
thedigitalfix.com
Madame Web release date, plot, cast, more
What is the Madame Web release date? In February 2022, it was announced that Dakota Johnson would be starring in Sony’s first ever female-led superhero movie Madame Web. Expanding their slate of Spider-Man-movies-without-Spider-Man further, Madame Web will follow the origins of one of the webslinger’s greatest allies. This...
The Ringer
Introducing ‘Gamblers’ Season 2
Gamblers is an anthology series that follows the underground lives and careers of professional gamblers. Season 1 stretched from the blackjack table to the poolroom and all the way to the racetrack. After reporting most of Season 1 remotely during the early days of the pandemic, host David Hill hits...
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 4
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
ABC News
'Thor: Love and Thunder': How to stream the Marvel film on Disney+
"Thor: Love and Thunder," the latest Marvel film starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, is now available to stream on Disney+. The Taika Waititi-directed film -- a follow-up to the Oscar winner's previous Marvel Cinematic Universe offering, 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok" -- finds our titular hero on a journey of self-discovery after the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." That lofty quest is soon derailed by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who will stop at nothing until all gods are dead.
