ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Ringer

Power Ranking the 10 Best Season-Long Prop Bets

(5:53) - Lamar Jackson, Ravens. The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
NFL
The Ringer

The X Factors for All 32 NFL Teams

Welcome to your 2022 NFL season’s X factors. For each of the 32 teams, I tried to pick the player that filled in the blank: “If [TEAM] is to have a great season, they need [PLAYER] to have a great season.” Of course, if we were to fill in this blank as accurately as possible, we’d list the 32 starting quarterbacks and be on our merry way. I tried to avoid starting quarterbacks (save for a few special cases) to keep the conversation interesting. I also avoided rookies (save for a few special cases again), because stumbling on a star rookie would obviously have an enormous impact on every team. We’re not looking for the big names, but rather the critical fulcrums on which an entire position, unit, team-building strategy, or playoff run hinges.
NFL
The Ringer

Drafting the Most Exciting Things of the 2022 NFL Season

Sheil is joined by Danny Kelly to pick the things they are most excited for in the 2022 season, including Russell Wilson in Denver (1:00), second-year quarterbacks (19:00), and Jerry Jones’s postgame press conferences (41:00). Host: Sheil Kapadia. Guest: Danny Kelly. Associate Producer: Mike Wargon. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna...
NFL
The Ringer

Week 1 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

We preview the Week 1 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, The Family Guy Mystery Box, Silver Linings Playbook, the George Costanza, “Too Much, Do Less,” and we introduce the Danny Amendola Line. Week 1 Fantasy Football...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb
The Ringer

Can Past Trends Help Win Bets in Week 1?

Warren Sharp and Joe House are back to share their betting advice and knowledge throughout the 2022 NFL season. Today, they begin by looking at underdog trends from previous years to find Week 1 edges (7:00). Then, they share their leans in Packers-Vikings (12:00), Bucs-Cowboys (20:00), Colts-Texans (28:00), and Pats-Dolphins (32:00). Finally, the Joe House Exotic segment makes its triumphant return, and House offers multiple parlay bets for Week 1 (49:00).
NFL
The Ringer

The Expanded College Football Playoff Can Be Great—If It Follows These Five Steps

The best college football games might kill you. Not in a fun way. Not in a jokey way. In a deeply serious, deeply harrowing way. No sport uses scarcity better: You see the teams you hate most only once a year, and the threshold to have a chance at winning a national title is so high—two losses eliminates you out of hand most years—that close, important regular-season games create a hand-shaking anxiety and dread that is unique in American sports. There are very rarely second chances or second acts during a college football season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ringer

Cheers to Expectations, Plus Domonique Foxworth on Justin Fields, and Roy Wood Jr. Talks About His Comedy Career

Despite the Sky losing, The Full Go returns on a terrific sports night (01:20). The Sky’s title expectations made them fun to watch, unlike other teams in the city. The NFL has returned, and after watching Josh Allen and the Bills beat down the Rams, Jason is excited to watch Justin Fields on Sunday (10:54). ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth joins the show to clarify his recent comments about the Bears and Fields (36:15). He also discusses why he thinks the 49ers are going to be just fine with Trey Lance. Roy Wood Jr. also joins the show to promote his latest film, Confess, Fletch (01:01:03). They also discuss how Roy developed his comedy, how his audience changes at different points in his career, and more.
NFL
The Ringer

NFL Team Tiers, Going Abroad Crossover With Kevin Clark, Plus LeBron’s Worth in the Future

Russillo shares his thoughts on the future for LeBron James, the push to play with his sons, and if he will still have the same influence after Year 20 (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss his stories on The Ringer about Joe Burrow and Matt LaFleur (14:15), before putting all 32 NFL teams in tiers related to F1 racing (you’ll get it), and Going Abroad for an F1 update (30:20). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:48).
NBA
The Ringer

NFL Kick-Off Price Check, Derek Jeter’s Card Venture, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse begin the show with a quick baseball MVP chat (2:00), before celebrating the return of the NFL with a price comparison (5:00). Next, they discuss Derek Jeter’s Arena Club and what it could mean for the card world (17:00), and go over some upcoming releases (33:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (46:00).
NFL
The Ringer

The ‘Slow News Day’ Launch-a-Palooza With Mina Kimes, Bryce Young, Desmond Howard, and Andrew Whitworth

Welcome to Slow News Day with Kevin Clark, a new video podcast! On this first launch-a-palooza episode, Kevin talks to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes about preseason Super Bowl picks, expectations for her maligned Seahawks, and Mitch Trubisky’s unfortunate “Let’s Ride” reading (1:53). Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young also stops by to talk about studying Aaron Rodgers, lessons from Alabama’s national championship loss, and his thoughts on the NIL (24:32). Later, Desmond Howard runs through his College Football Playoff predictions, expectations for Michigan, and what he would do to improve the NCAA (34:50). And finally, Andrew Whitworth talks takeaways from the start of his broadcasting career, the new and improved Cincinnati Bengals, and first-hand accounts of what makes Sean McVay special (47:30).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy