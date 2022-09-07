Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Natchitoches Times
Supernatural Louisiana to be theme of the Louisiana Studies Conference on Sept. 17 at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will host the 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference on Saturday, September 17 in the Creative and Performing Arts Complex. Presentation sessions will begin on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:45 p.m. Scholars from throughout Louisiana as well as Alabama, Ohio, Texas, and England, will make presentations on aspects of Louisiana archaeology, religion, material culture, folklore, art, history and literature. Admission to the conference is free and open to the public.
KTBS
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot...
Persimmon Seeds Say Snow for Louisiana This Year
Growing up, I was surrounded by a grandmother, her best friend, and my Great Uncle that lived in their gardens. They grew up during the Great Depression, so they were not going to give up their gardens even after the fact. I always make the joke that I am the most country city boy ever. I would go from riding my bike and playing Nintendo to throwing hay bails, feeding cows, and cutting okra in my grandmother's garden. My uncle owned Jones' Nursery. It was actually located where the Miller Construction yard is now on Lake Street next to the Post Office.
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
wrkf.org
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14
Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program Coming to Lake Charles on September 13, and September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on September 7, 2022, that the Restore LA Homeowner Assistance Program will be in Lake Charles on Tuesday, September 13, and Wednesday, September 14 at the Lake Charles Civic Center to provide on-site support for homeowners who need assistance in completing the program survey and application.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 6, 2022, that they had established that dangerous smoking behaviors likely contributed to a deadly house fire in St. Martinville over the weekend.
cenlanow.com
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”. In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT...
No-Mow and Slow-Grow Grass May Be Just What Louisiana Needs
Lawn overgrown and out of control? There is a solution to your rain soaked yard problem and it just might free up your weekend.
kvol1330.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from Sept. 7, 2022. Dawn Collet Leblanc, 44, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; drug paraphernalia. Dustin Darryl Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child...
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish resists plan to switch schools to ‘select’ category
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has appealed a state decision to recategorize its high schools, which the superintendent said would put athletics at a severe disadvantage. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) categorizes schools as select or non-select based on how many of its...
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This
Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
