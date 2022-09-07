ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KAAL-TV

Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota

Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
Mix 97-3

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota's ValleyScare Is Dead, Here's What's Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
mspmag.com

When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year

It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season

The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
MINNESOTA STATE
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: Is it illegal to honk your horn in Minnesota?

Question: A friend recently told me that it’s illegal to honk your car horn in Minnesota (he showed me an internet article). I find this hard to believe. So many friends and family members drive by our house, giving their horn a little honk and waving; is this illegal? What if you’re behind someone at a stoplight who hasn’t noticed the light turned green—is it illegal to tap your horn to alert them? And what about those car alarms that start honking if they sense an intruder? Please explain. Thank you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Famous Movie & TV Actor Talks About Growing Up In Iowa [WATCH]

This famous actor has performed lots of amazing roles on TV and in Movies but he's never forgotten about his Iowa roots. Ashton Kutcher has been in successful TV shows such as That 70's Show, Two And A Half Men, The Ranch, and The Boys. Some of his movies include...
106.9 KROC

13 Official State Symbols of Minnesota

Most of my elementary school experience blurs together, but I do remember 4th grade vividly because that is the year we learned a lot about states and spent a lot of time learning about Minnesota. We were introduced to state symbols like the loon being our state bird, and the walleye being our state fish. It blended the world of fun facts and education and that is my preferred language. I love random trivial knowledge, which is probably why I host bar trivia as an adult.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

