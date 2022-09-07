Judges: Need Pro Bono Court-Appointed Amicus to Represent Public Interest as to Sealing/Pseudonymity Requests?

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Federal Appeals Court Resurrects Major Lawsuit Against Chiquita for Funding Colombian Terrorist Organization
A federal appellate court resurrected a major lawsuit Tuesday against banana company Chiquita Brands International for allegedly supporting a Colombian terrorist group that kidnapped, tortured, and murdered plaintiffs’ family members during a civil war. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found that the trial court “got some right and some wrong” on its evidentiary calls, and that the plaintiffs had put forth enough evidence for the case to survive to the next phase of litigation.
bloomberglaw.com
White & Case Lawyer Conflict Screen Cleared by Appeals Court
White & Case LLP properly screened a newly hired attorney from a conflict that would have otherwise spread to the entire firm and disqualified it from participating in a bankruptcy case, the Third Circuit ruled on Friday. Jessica Lauria, formerly called Jessica Boelter, worked at Sidley Austin LLP, which represented...
Amicus Filings On The Shadow Docket
Currently pending before the Supreme Court is an emergency application from Yeshiva University. The case concerns whether the Jewish university can be required to recognize an LGBT student organization. The application for a stay was filed on August 29. That day, Circuit Justice Sotomayor called for a response by September 2. And the response was filed that on date. Between August 30 and September 2, ten amicus briefs were filed in support of Petitioner, including from the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty. (Disclosure: I am a director of that organization, and reviewed an earlier iteration of the brief in the lower courts.) However, zero amicus briefs were filed in support of Respondents.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
What Is the Supreme Court Hiding?
Presidents have to keep their records. Why do justices get a pass?
foodsafetynews.com
California’s Proposition 12 will be heard by Supreme Court on Oct. 11
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in National Pork Producers Council v Karen Ross on Oct. 11. The court on March 28 granted the writ of certiorari to officially put California Proposition 12 on its docket. That means at least four of the nine justices want to hear the...
Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hawaii Supreme Court Issues Watershed Ruling in Case Where Man Was Illegally Prosecuted for Murder
The highest court in Hawaii on Thursday issued a reprieve for a man prosecutors unlawfully charged with murder in an opinion that is likely to have substantial ripple effects on the state’s legal system. Richard Obrero shot and killed 16-year-old Starsky Willy during a disputed interaction outside of the...
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor keeps New York City COVID vaccine mandate
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy.
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting
Defense attorneys ripped the conviction of a Black man who stood his ground in Georgia. The post ‘A Legal Lynching’: Marc Wilson’s Lawyers Rip Black Driver’s Conviction In Georgia Stand Your Ground Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
New Mexico judge bars "Cowboys for Trump" founder from office over participation in Jan. 6 assault
Washington — A New Mexico state court judge ruled Thursday that the founder of the group "Cowboys for Trump" must be removed from his post as an Otero County commissioner due to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Judge Francis Mathew, of the...
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
Kentucky judge rules in favor of photographer challenging gay rights law
A federal district court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky wedding photographer who challenged a Louisville ordinance banning businesses from discriminating against gay customers. U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton on Tuesday granted a request by Chelsey Nelson for an injunction against the city’s ordinance, the Courier Journal reported....
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
On the heels of a ruling advancing Smartmatic’s multibillion-dollar lawsuit against Fox News months earlier, a Manhattan judge on Tuesday ordered the conservative network to start turning over files from a pool of millions of documents that the voting machine company demanded. More than a year has passed since...
Today in Supreme Court History: September 6, 1983
9/6/1983: The City of Richmond solicited bids for installing plumbing fixtures at the city jail. The J.A. Croson Company's bid was denied because it did not meet the "set-aside requirement" for minority contractors. The Supreme Court declared this decision unconstitutional in City of Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co. (1989).
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Complains Of 'Litigious' Prosecutors Trying To Frame Her Client For The Crime Of Having A Messy Office
Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba has a very busy schedule. She appears to spend mornings with her pals at Newsmax, trying out material in the smaller venues to see what hits. And then hits the main stage at night with Fox. It’s all bullshit, of course. But she’s managed to polish it into shinier bullshit for the bigger, PM crowd.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0