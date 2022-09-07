Read full article on original website
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
Blake Shelton announces concert in Sioux Falls
A popular name in country music has announced a 2023 concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
Great Shots eager to host Sam Hunt concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events that comes to Sioux Falls every year is one week away. The Sanford International brought in tens of thousands of spectators each of the last four years. But in year five, it is doing something big and new to attract more fans.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far. Even though the United Kingdom is thousands of miles away from South Dakota, that doesn’t mean...
Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
What Is South Dakota’s Top Trending Fashion and Beauty Trend?
Do you consider yourself to be a trendy person? Always on top of the latest styles in fashion and beauty. If you answered yes, you can test that theory out now against the findings from a fashion and beauty survey that was conducted recently by a website called StyleSeat.com. In...
Across the Table with Doug & Vicki Olson
For many people, their career leads them to something they wouldn’t have expected. That’s also true for today’s Across the Table guests. Doug and Vicki Olson met in college, fell in love and have been happily married for 40 years. Doug worked for years in the restaurant industry, but never thought he’d end up owning a restaurant with his wife. It’s called Zesto in Watertown, South Dakota and you may have heard of it. Brittany recently sat down with them at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to find out more about why Zesto is more than just a business, it’s also a place where KELOLAND families make memories.
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
Here’s Why The Most Famous Person In The World Was In Renner, S.D.
It's hard to say who is the most famous person in the world. Thanks to technology, YouTube, reality TV and other sources these days, the most famous person in the world today might be yesterday's news next week. But on August 27, 1927 there was no doubt who was the...
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls
Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey’s is celebrating its 21st year serving the fan-favorite breakfast pizza by adding a specialty add-on. For a limited time only, you can enjoy the perfect tailgate taste with the delicious ultimate beer cheese breakfast pizza. It consists of Busch light beer cheese sauce spread on the dough and Casey’s specialty toppings, including bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed
Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
Nearly 8,000 pounds of pet food going to Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a recent pet food drive. Lewis Drug helped us donate another 3,500 pounds of pet food to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. This is on top of the 4,400 pounds of food we collected during last week’s donation drive at KELOLAND Media Group.
