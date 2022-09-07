ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Shots eager to host Sam Hunt concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest events that comes to Sioux Falls every year is one week away. The Sanford International brought in tens of thousands of spectators each of the last four years. But in year five, it is doing something big and new to attract more fans.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Entertainment
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather

The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far. Even though the United Kingdom is thousands of miles away from South Dakota, that doesn’t mean...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Group seeks injunction in Sioux Falls pork plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits. Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Doug & Vicki Olson

For many people, their career leads them to something they wouldn’t have expected. That’s also true for today’s Across the Table guests. Doug and Vicki Olson met in college, fell in love and have been happily married for 40 years. Doug worked for years in the restaurant industry, but never thought he’d end up owning a restaurant with his wife. It’s called Zesto in Watertown, South Dakota and you may have heard of it. Brittany recently sat down with them at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to find out more about why Zesto is more than just a business, it’s also a place where KELOLAND families make memories.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Yeehaw#The Sioux Empire#Cma#Female Artist
KELOLAND TV

Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
whereverfamily.com

Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls

Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Casey’s celebrates 21 years of breakfast pizza with specialty add-on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Casey’s is celebrating its 21st year serving the fan-favorite breakfast pizza by adding a specialty add-on. For a limited time only, you can enjoy the perfect tailgate taste with the delicious ultimate beer cheese breakfast pizza. It consists of Busch light beer cheese sauce spread on the dough and Casey’s specialty toppings, including bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KELOLAND TV

Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed

Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy