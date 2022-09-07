Read full article on original website
Related
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Massive shakeout after chaotic Week 2
The 2022 college football season is underway and that means weekly top-25 rankings have returned. It’s the road to the
NFL・
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
Instant reaction: The Oregon Ducks football season can officially begin after 70-14 blowout
After the complete debacle of what happened last week, the Oregon Ducks football team needed something like this. There’s no better way to erase a 49-3 loss and put it in the rearview mirror forever than with a huge 70-14 win over FCS Eastern Washington. The Ducks did everything they need to do against the Eagles to regain confidence in themselves. They proved that they do have talent and more than enough to have a pretty special season. Oregon’s season officially began Saturday night and now the Ducks have a big game on the horizon with BYU. Bo Nix was Bo Nix once...
Comments / 0