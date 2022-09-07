After the complete debacle of what happened last week, the Oregon Ducks football team needed something like this. There’s no better way to erase a 49-3 loss and put it in the rearview mirror forever than with a huge 70-14 win over FCS Eastern Washington. The Ducks did everything they need to do against the Eagles to regain confidence in themselves. They proved that they do have talent and more than enough to have a pretty special season. Oregon’s season officially began Saturday night and now the Ducks have a big game on the horizon with BYU. Bo Nix was Bo Nix once...

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 MINUTES AGO