ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff

DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
DELAFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
Mount Pleasant, WI
Cars
City
Green Bay, WI
Mount Pleasant, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club

KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Mercury Mariner
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon canceled; safety, staffing concerns

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon announced it’s canceling the iconic race less than a month before its Oct. 2 dates. Despite Milwaukee police saying they are working with organizers to get the marathon back on, thousands of runners say they got an email that it was canceled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News

Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed

BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
BELGIUM, WI
CBS 58

Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
DELAFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy