FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; vehicle reaches 100 mph, suspect arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police pursuit involving Waukesha police reached speeds of 100 miles per hour early Saturday, Sept. 10. Officials say just before 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle on E. Main Street and Nike Drive in Waukesha. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to yield.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Follow up on Highway 33 and Aurora Road crash in Town of Addison, WI
September 8, 2022 – Town of Addison, WI – More details being released on a two-vehicle crash at the top of the hill on Highway 33 at Aurora Road. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022. For motorists head west, the sun is definitely a...
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delafield death investigation, construction crew finds body: sheriff
DELAFIELD, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after a construction crew found a body Friday morning, Sept. 9. Authorities responded to the scene on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue in the town of Delafield shortly before 11 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment, driver wanted
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A driver crashed their car into the side of an apartment building early Friday morning, Sept. 9 near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street in West Milwaukee. What started as an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in Milwaukee around 12:45 a.m. Milwaukee police...
fox32chicago.com
Deputies find woman lying on Route 60, seriously injured in Round Lake crash
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A woman was seriously injured in a car crash in Unincorporated Round Lake Wednesday night. Around 6:55 p.m. Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash on Route 60 near Wilson Road and Volo. Deputies found a Volo woman, 44, lying on the roadway. The woman...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
spectrumnews1.com
Kenosha police arrest gunman walking toward Sam’s Club
KENOSHA, Wis. — Saturday morning Kenosha police arrested a man after receiving reports he was walking toward Sam’s Club with a gun, according to a Kenosha Police Department press release on social media. The release stated that upon getting a report from a caller nearby, police arrived on...
School bus struck during shooting near Sherman and Capitol; 1 injured
One person was injured and a school bus was struck during a shooting near Sherman and Capitol on Friday.
Zion police officer fatally shoots man during possible attempted break-in, Lake County officials say
Lake County police officials said a man was shot and killed by a police officer in Zion Thursday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
2 semi-trucks collide, both drivers dead; 1-43 reopens near Belgium
Two people are dead after a fiery crash between two semi-trucks, which shut down I-43 in both directions near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday. The lanes finally reopened early Friday morning.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon canceled; safety, staffing concerns
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon announced it’s canceling the iconic race less than a month before its Oct. 2 dates. Despite Milwaukee police saying they are working with organizers to get the marathon back on, thousands of runners say they got an email that it was canceled.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Major changes coming to Froedtert South’s Downtown Kenosha Hospital | Local News
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Froedtert South, 6308 Eighth Ave., is moving forward with plans to convert the site’s emergency department into a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The hospital’s inpatient services and emergency department services will be transitioned to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, 9555 76th St.,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed
BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
CBS 58
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
New details emerge at court hearing for man accused of killing parents in Highland Park
A man charged by prosecutors with stabbing and killing his parents in a Highland Park apartment has appeared in court. Investigators said when officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood under the door and entered the apartment.
Waukegan PD release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting man armed with a knife
The city of Waukegan has released the body camera video of a fatal shooting by a police officer on Aug. 24. The officer dropped the extinguisher and fired five shots at Jesus Manjarrez who had a knife and gas can taped to his chest.
Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game
The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night.
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
