Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Nationals (48-88) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (80-56) Wednesday in the 3rd game of a 4-game set at Busch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cardinals lead 3-2

The Nats were held in check Tuesday night, falling 4-1. They took the series opener by a 5-0 score Monday. Washington is 6-4 over its last 10 games and is a better road team this year at 26-41. The Nats are just 14-35 against left-handed starters, which they’ll encounter Wednesday.

The Cards strung together hits when they needed them and got 4 scoreless IP from their bullpen Tuesday. They’re 8-2, 15-5 and 22-8 over the last 10, 20 and 30 games, respectively, as they continue to roll. The Cards are one of the best home teams in baseball at 46-23.

Nationals at Cardinals projected starters

RHP Cory Abbott vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery

Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA) makes his 5th start and 11th appearance. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 in 26 2/3 IP.

Has thrown 21 pitches over 2 relief outings in September and might be limited to 40-50 pitches

Allowed 2 ER on 3 H and 1 BB with 5 K in 6 IP in last start Aug. 17 against the Chicago Cubs

Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA) makes his 28th start. He has a 1.06 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 in 151 1/3 IP.

Allowed 7 H and 2 BB over 6 scoreless IP with 4 K Friday against Cubs last time out

5-0, 1.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 7.9 K/9 in 6 GS with St. Louis

Nationals at Cardinals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Money line (ML) : Nationals +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Cardinals -320 (bet $320 to win $100)

: Nationals +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Cardinals -320 (bet $320 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Nationals +1.5 (+110) | Cardinals -1.5 (-135)

: Nationals +1.5 (+110) | Cardinals -1.5 (-135) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Nationals at Cardinals picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

The Nats could wind up with a bullpen game since Abbott isn’t exactly stretched out. That bodes well for the heavily favored Cards. The ML is way too expensive, but the price is right for the Cards to score 5. Take CARDINALS OVER 4.5 TOTAL RUNS (-130).

Look out for 2B/SS Tommy Edman, who is 10-for-23 (.435) with 3 doubles and 2 homers in the last 7 days. When prop bets are released closer to game time, he’s worth consideration.

St. Louis’ last 7 wins have been by more than a run. They’re solid with a 41-28 record on the RL at home. The price is at the edge of my limits for a RL wager so take the CARDINALS -1.5 (-135) for a HALF-UNIT.

Both games have gone Under thus far, and there’s a 5-mph gust coming in from left-center field. I don’t think it’ll matter when the Nats empty their ‘pen. St. Louis also used its top-3 relievers to get 4 innings Tuesday.

Take the OVER 7.5 (-122).

