ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZNtr_0hlQV8Hn00

The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-70) close out their 3-game road series against the San Diego Padres (75-62) Wednesday. First pitch at Petco Park is 8:40 p.m. ET (FS1). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Padres lead 10-4 after splitting the first 2 games of series

The Diamondbacks’ bullpen blew another save Tuesday night as Ian Kennedy allowed 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th for a 6-5 loss. It was his 6th blown save the team’s 21st of the season. The loss was just their 3rd in their last 12 games.

The Padres snapped a 3-game losing streak with the win. They have 7 wins in their last 11 games and maintain a 3-game lead for the final NL wild-card berth.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Diamondbacks at Padres projected starters

LHP Tommy Henry vs. RHP Yu Darvish

Henry (3-3, 4.83 ERA) makes his 7th start. He has a 1.48 WHIP, 4.5 BB/9 and 6.5 K/9 in 31 2/3 IP.

  • Rookie coming off his worst start, allowing 7 R on 8 H in 4 IP of an 18-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Aug. 31
  • In 3 of his 4 starts prior to that outing, he allowed only 1 run.

Darvish (12-7, 3.26 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 0.97 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 in 162 2/3 IP.

  • Struck out 9 and allowed only 2 H in 7 scoreless IP against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start Friday
  • Is 2-0 with 1.80 ERA in 3 starts against Arizona this season

Diamondbacks at Padres odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:09 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Diamondbacks +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Padres -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-120) | Padres -1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Diamondbacks at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 4

The Padres get to turn to Darvish in the series finale. He has dominated the Diamondbacks in 2022 and has been effective in his career against them.

Henry was knocked around in his last start against the Phillies.

While Arizona has played better recently, the D-backs are 28-36 on the road this season and are 25-40 against teams with winning records.

Their best chance to pick up a series win was Tuesday night with Merrill Kelly starting.

But with the price on Wednesday’s money line for the Padres, PASS and look to the spread and total for your bets.

The Padres are the league’s worst team at covering the spread at home this season at 21-44 ATS. They have failed to cover the spread in either of the first 2 games of the series.

However, 7 of the Padres’ 10 wins over the Diamondbacks have been by 2 or more runs.

The Diamondbacks are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games and 80-55 ATS overall this season, but they have had ATS sweeps only 4 times all season and Darvish is one of the less likely pitchers to do it against, based on their performance against him this year.

Take the PADRES -1.5 (+100).

Nine of the 14 game between the 2 teams have had totals of 7 or fewer runs. The Diamondbacks have had totals of 7 or fewer runs in 4 of their last 6 games while 11 of Arizona’s last 16 have had 8 or more runs.

Five of the Padres’ last 6 have had 8 or more runs.

Five of Henry’s 6 starts have had totals of 8 or more runs.

Take OVER 7.5 (-130).

Want some action on this game or any other MLB matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022

This NL West rivalry starts another 3-game series this weekend in San Diego. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the top team in baseball and not many would agree against that. They are (94-42) on the season and pretty much win every game they play in. They are coming off of a series win against the San Francisco Giants after taking the series against the San Diego Padres the weekend prior.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Hader Delivers 1-2-3 Save as Padres Remain Tied with Phillies

The Josh Hader rollercoaster reached a new high in Arizona Wednesday night. Two nights after giving up another run in relief, Hader delivered his best performance as a member of the San Diego Padres yet, in the Padres' 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hader sat down the middle of...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6

The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies on Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Sosa went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, and three RBI In Wednesday's win, but he's absent from the lineup for the series finale. Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit sixth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Tommy Henry
FOX Sports

White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Luis Liberato, Designate Cam Gallagher

The Padres have selected outfielder Luis Liberato onto the MLB roster. Catcher Cam Gallagher was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot, while Austin Nola is headed to the paternity list in an active roster move. Liberato, 26, is headed to the big leagues for the first time....
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#K 9#Ip#Rookie#Philadelphia Phillies#The Los Angeles Dodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy