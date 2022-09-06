ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
LOVES PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat

Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
CBS Chicago

Police pursuit ends on Tri-State Tollway at 75th Street, causing huge backup

HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A police pursuit ended with a backup on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a vehicle occupied by a female driver and two male occupants were being sought for battering a police officer after police said they rammed a squad car in west suburban Oak Brook around 3 p.m.Oak Brook police pursued the car on the eastbound Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) from Highland Avenue, then on the southbound to the Tri-State Tollway, and then about 150 feet on northbound I-55 before ending up back on the southbound Tri-State.At 75th Street near...
OAK BROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man

On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
cwbchicago.com

Food delivery driver opened fire on car thief at Popeye’s, prosecutors say

A food delivery driver opened fire on a car thief who stole her car outside a Popeye’s restaurant in Rogers Park on Monday afternoon, officials said. She is now facing a felony charge, but as for the thief, well, they have yet to be found. Monique Logan parked her...

