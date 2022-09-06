On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.

5 DAYS AGO