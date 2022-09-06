Read full article on original website
Related
Two charged with murder at Loves Park bar
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in the murder of Detrayvian Jones at Neighbors Bar and Grill in May. Jones was found shot in the parking lot, at 7745 Forest Hills Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14th. He had been shot multiple times, police said. According to Loves […]
Chicago woman starts eviction process against stranger who moved into vacant home, refuses to leave
"I'm not going to stop until she's out. It's just not right," said Chatham homeowner Danielle Cruz.
fox32chicago.com
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford-area contractor pleads guilty in home repair fraud case
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton contractor entered a plea of guilty Tuesday in a Boone County home repair fraud case. Kirt Johnson was placed on probation for 48 months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $77,366.23. Johnson, 45, was arrested in January 2021 and accused of stealing more than $100,000 from three […]
Demonstrators gather at meeting of the mayor to protest killing of Flossmoor woman
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Demonstrators filed into the Flossmoor meeting of the Mayor and Board of Trustees Tuesday to protest the city’s lack of action after Madeline Miller was shot and killed by police back in July. “It is our commitment to do what we can to keep productive dialogue open,” said Michelle Nelson, mayor of […]
Mom demands justice after son's death in East Chicago: 'Never thought it would be my kid'
A mother is demanding justice after her seven-year-old son was shot to death in East Chicago while sleeping in their family van just blocks away from home. Fox News' Gianno Caldwell spoke to the victim's mother and shared their exchange Monday on "Fox & Friends." Ollie Jean Holiness' son Jeremiah...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat
Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police pursuit ends on Tri-State Tollway at 75th Street, causing huge backup
HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- A police pursuit ended with a backup on the Tri-State Tollway Tuesday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a vehicle occupied by a female driver and two male occupants were being sought for battering a police officer after police said they rammed a squad car in west suburban Oak Brook around 3 p.m.Oak Brook police pursued the car on the eastbound Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) from Highland Avenue, then on the southbound to the Tri-State Tollway, and then about 150 feet on northbound I-55 before ending up back on the southbound Tri-State.At 75th Street near...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
Mayor Lightfoot not alarmed by the growing number of Chicago Council members deciding to call it quits
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she expects more alderpersons will decide not to seek re-election. Howard Brookins and Susan Sadlowski Garza were the two most recent. But, the mayor doesn’t seem to be taking it personally.
wjol.com
Body Found In the Des Plaines River is Missing Joliet Man
On September 6, 2022, at 7:15 AM, Officers were called to the 500 block of Railroad Street along the west bank of the Des Plaines River in regard to a body located in the river. Further investigation revealed that a lifeless male body was located in the river by an Ozinga Concrete employee. Members of the Joliet Fire Department retrieved the body from the river. A representative of the Will County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and pronounced the male deceased. The deceased has been identified as Kevontay A Williams, a 28-year-old from Joliet. Williams had been reported missing on August 17th to the Joliet Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
2-month-old Milwaukee boy dies after being found at Illinois truck stop
A 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee died after he was hit in the head in the southern Chicago suburb of Monee on Aug. 31.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Food delivery driver opened fire on car thief at Popeye’s, prosecutors say
A food delivery driver opened fire on a car thief who stole her car outside a Popeye’s restaurant in Rogers Park on Monday afternoon, officials said. She is now facing a felony charge, but as for the thief, well, they have yet to be found. Monique Logan parked her...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in the head while in car on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Irving Park Sunday night. At about 11:42 p.m., a 41-year-old man was in an argument with a woman in his vehicle in the 4500 block of West Cornelia when someone fired shots. The man was shot in the head, and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say 2 young men were shot dead and 2 others wounded in South Chicago Sunday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two young men were killed, and two others wounded, in shootings in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said that an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed, and two young men of the same ages were wounded. At least two shooters...
Comments / 0