Economy

tipranks.com

Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously

Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
Motley Fool

Why Faraday Future Stock Soared as Much as 34% Today

Faraday Future still says it will begin to ship its electric crossover utility vehicle before the end of this year. With less than $50 million in cash on its balance sheet, Faraday needs more capital to continue operating. Traders seem to be making short-term bets on the stock. You’re reading...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks You'll Never Regret Buying

While concerns over the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the stock market under pressure, some analysts expect the market to rebound later this year and into 2023, following the trend...
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

Electric vehicle stocks are going through an extended drawdown in 2022. The industry is still poised to become a large part of the automotive market by 2030. Even though stocks are down, valuations still look quite stretched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 41 companies made new 52-week lows. Sotera Health SHC was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY made the largest move down on...
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to snap three-week losing streak

U.S. stocks extended a broad-based rebound Friday, capping a sell-off that spanned three consecutive weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, building on back-to-back sessions of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 377 points, or about 1.2%. Technology stocks led the way up, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.1%.
The Motley Fool

Why Did Dollar Tree Stock Drop 18% in August?

Dollar Tree met analyst estimates for sales and earnings. The company noted some weakness in the Family Dollar segment, and slashed its outlook. Investors had to revise expectations for growth, profit margins, and cash flows downward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
