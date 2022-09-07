Read full article on original website
Related
Nio Stock: Here's the Chart After the Tesla Rival's Earnings Report
Nio (NIO) investors were hoping for a better reaction to the electric-vehicle company’s earnings report, which it issued before the open. The reaction so far? Mixed. The shares fell just over 3% near the open, flipped positive, sported a 7.5% gain for a moment, and are now up 2.5% on the day.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Ethereum Rises Sharply, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recovered this morning, climbing past the $19,000 level on Thursday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, after recording losses on Wednesday, also moved past the $1,600 mark this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
tipranks.com
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
Motley Fool
Why Faraday Future Stock Soared as Much as 34% Today
Faraday Future still says it will begin to ship its electric crossover utility vehicle before the end of this year. With less than $50 million in cash on its balance sheet, Faraday needs more capital to continue operating. Traders seem to be making short-term bets on the stock. You’re reading...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem
As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
Tesla Rival Nio Hit By Covid-Lockdown-Related ‘Cost Volatilities’
Covid is still messing up the global supply chain and production, particularly in the popular electric vehicle segment, where a major Chinese EV maker continues to feel the crush of factory shutdowns and delayed parts. The effects of China's 'Zero Covid' policy, which continues to wreak havoc on production of...
3 Cheap Stocks Investors Can Confidently Buy Right Now
There are still plenty of bargains in the market.
3 Stocks You'll Never Regret Buying
While concerns over the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the stock market under pressure, some analysts expect the market to rebound later this year and into 2023, following the trend...
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?
Electric vehicle stocks are going through an extended drawdown in 2022. The industry is still poised to become a large part of the automotive market by 2030. Even though stocks are down, valuations still look quite stretched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 41 companies made new 52-week lows. Sotera Health SHC was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY made the largest move down on...
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years
These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally to snap three-week losing streak
U.S. stocks extended a broad-based rebound Friday, capping a sell-off that spanned three consecutive weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, building on back-to-back sessions of gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 377 points, or about 1.2%. Technology stocks led the way up, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.1%.
Why Did Dollar Tree Stock Drop 18% in August?
Dollar Tree met analyst estimates for sales and earnings. The company noted some weakness in the Family Dollar segment, and slashed its outlook. Investors had to revise expectations for growth, profit margins, and cash flows downward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Comments / 0