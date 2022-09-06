ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The US far outpaces other countries when it comes to food waste

By OhmConnect
 3 days ago

North Americans waste more than three times what people waste in the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and more than 10 times what people in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa waste.

When looking at food waste and loss by regional wealth, people in the U.S. waste 503 grams per person per day—196 grams more than those in other high-income countries. Food loss decreases as regional wealth decreases: People in low-income countries waste just 43 grams per person per day.

Country by country, the U.S. is surpassed by only two in the generation of food waste (China and India) and two in food waste per person (New Zealand and Ireland).

#Food Waste#Latin America#Sub Saharan Africa#North Africa#North Americans#Sub Saharan
